Improper training, inadequate boat led to drowning death of Montreal firefighter: report

Improper training and an inadequate boat led to the drowning death of a Montreal firefighter during a rescue operation last year in the St. Lawrence River, Quebec's workplace safety board said.

The Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) released its report Thursday after its investigation into the death of Pierre Lacroix, a 58-year-old father of two.

Lacroix died on Oct. 17, 2021, after he and three fellow firefighters went into the Lachine rapids to save two boaters in distress. While preparing to tow the boat to safety, the firefighters' vessel, referred to as 1864, capsized and Lacroix went missing. His body was pulled from the water the following day.

At the time, the Montreal fire chief, Richard Liebmann, said it was "the most difficult duty a fire chief can have" to announce his death.

The CNESST said in its report the rescue mission was going well until the first responders reached a dangerous section of the rapids where a combination of their weight distribution in the rescue boat and the amount of water rushing into it caused it to capsize.

"Firefighters intervened on the basis of incomplete information during a rescue in a sector of the Lachine Rapids that went beyond the navigability limits of their boat," the report added.

"Deficient training of 1864's crew and shoreline command post responders exposed workers to the danger of drowning during a rescue operation in an unmarked area of ​​the Lachine Rapids."

The CNESST fined the City of Montreal under section 237 of the Act respecting occupational health and safety, which carries a penalty between $17,680 and $70,727 for a first offence.

The labour safety board released recommendations for the fire department to identify the risks associated with water rescues, ensure firefighters know the limits of their boat, and "ensure that workers have structured theoretical and practical training in water rescue."

To prevent future tragedies, the CNESST said it would share its investigation report with several stakeholders for training purposes, including the Association of Fire and Civil Safety Managers of Quebec, as well as the National School of Firefighters of Quebec.

The search for the missing firefighter involved an underwater camera, a helicopter, and several hours of nautical searches by multiple police and fire crews from surrounding areas.

Canada's public safety minister, Bill Blair, and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante were among those who offered their condolences to the fallen firefighter who "made the ultimate sacrifice."