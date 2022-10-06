Improper training, inadequate boat led to drowning death of Montreal firefighter during rescue: report
Improper training and an inadequate boat led to the drowning death of a Montreal firefighter during a rescue operation last year in the St. Lawrence River, Quebec's workplace safety board said.
The Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST) released its report Thursday after its investigation into the death of Pierre Lacroix, a 58-year-old father of two.
Lacroix died on Oct. 17, 2021, after he and three fellow firefighters went into the Lachine rapids to save two boaters in distress. While preparing to tow the boat to safety, the firefighters' vessel, referred to as 1864, capsized and Lacroix went missing. His body was pulled from the water the following day.
At the time, the Montreal fire chief, Richard Liebmann, said it was "the most difficult duty a fire chief can have" to announce his death.
The CNESST said in its report the rescue mission was going well until the first responders reached a dangerous section of the rapids where a combination of their weight distribution in the rescue boat and the amount of water rushing into it caused it to capsize.
"Firefighters intervened on the basis of incomplete information during a rescue in a sector of the Lachine Rapids that went beyond the navigability limits of their boat," the report added.
"Deficient training of 1864's crew and shoreline command post responders exposed workers to the danger of drowning during a rescue operation in an unmarked area of the Lachine Rapids."
The CNESST fined the City of Montreal under section 237 of the Act respecting occupational health and safety, which carries a penalty between $17,680 and $70,727 for a first offence.
The labour safety board released recommendations for the fire department to identify the risks associated with water rescues, ensure firefighters know the limits of their boat, and "ensure that workers have structured theoretical and practical training in water rescue."
To prevent future tragedies, the CNESST said it would share its investigation report with several stakeholders for training purposes, including the Association of Fire and Civil Safety Managers of Quebec, as well as the National School of Firefighters of Quebec.
The search for the missing firefighter involved an underwater camera, a helicopter, and several hours of nautical searches by multiple police and fire crews from surrounding areas.
Canada's public safety minister, Bill Blair, and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante were among those who offered their condolences to the fallen firefighter who "made the ultimate sacrifice."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre condemned for use of YouTube tag targeting 'misogynistic' groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are accusing Pierre Poilievre of 'using his videos to appeal to far-right misogynistic online movements,' following a report that Poilievre's YouTube channel was using a hidden tag to promote his videos among anti-women audiences.
Liberals' GST rebate boost bill passes House with all-party support, off to Senate
One of the Liberals' two affordability-focused pieces of legislation passed the House of Commons on Thursday, with all-party support. It is now off to the Senate for further consideration.
Canadians driving more, but 74 per cent don't know they should update their insurance provider: survey
A new survey has found many Canadians are driving more with the return to offices and workplaces, but most don’t know they should be reporting this change to their insurance companies, which experts say could cause issues down the line.
Toronto Blue Jays game attendance soars in 2022. Why that's good for their playoff push
The Toronto Blue Jays have the largest increase in average attendance at Major League Baseball games this year, when compared to pre-pandemic numbers, a statistic fans hope will help the team's playoff push on Friday when they take on the Seattle Mariners in a wildcard series.
McGill investigating tweet by instructor who allegedly promoted violence against Iranian protesters
McGill University says it is investigating one of its instructors who allegedly called for the death of people participating in anti-government protests in the streets of Iran in recent weeks.
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
Which sponsors have pulled support for Hockey Canada?
Pressure appears to be mounting on Hockey Canada from both top corporate sponsors and political leaders, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggesting that if the national hockey governing body continues to resist calls for change, the organization could be replaced. Several corporate sponsors have confirmed pulling their support. Here's what they have said about their decisions.
Higher interest rates needed, signs of economic slowdown not enough, says Macklem
Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says more interest rate hikes are necessary to bring inflation down, despite some early signs of a slowing economy.
Toronto
-
Ontario licence plate sticker refund program leaves some car owners with eye-popping rebates
A single person received more than $38,000 from Ontario’s licence plate sticker refund program, while some $32 million ended up with people who appeared to own more than five cars, according to data obtained by CTV News Investigates.
-
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
-
Canadian airline selling plane tickets that may be 'the lowest ever offered from Toronto'
An ultra-cheap Canadian airline is selling plane tickets at a price the CEO says might be the lowest ever offered out of Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Close to 13,000 customers in P.E.I., N.S. still without power 13 days after Fiona
More than 15,000 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island almost two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
N.S. reports no new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in active hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting no new COVID-19-related deaths in its weekly update Thursday and a decrease in active hospitalizations.
-
Climate Changed: Fiona demonstrated wild hurricane future, and need to adapt
Across the East Coast, emotions about the way climate change is altering life can be heard, as residents rebuild their homes after Fiona and cope with weeks without power, and political leaders are asked how they'll prepare the coastlines and power grids to meet the next gale.
London
-
Trial adjourned in former golf pro’s historical sexual offences case
A historical sexual offence trial involving a former Seaforth, Ont. golf pro, has been adjourned.
-
Jury hears how paramedics were hampered as they treated crash victim
A London jury heard testimony Thursday from paramedics who told the court how they were hindered as they tried to assist a woman who died after being struck by a pick-up truck southwest of the city in December 2018.
-
‘I didn't want to just be alive, I wanted to be well’: Eating disorder clinic marks 10 years of helping people
Patients shared their stories on the 10-year anniversary of the Adult Eating Disorders Services (AEDS) program at the London Health Sciences Centre.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay issued over $200 million in building permits this year so far; breaking own record
The City of North Bay has issued more than $200 million in building permits so far this year, surpassing last year’s all-time record of more than $150 million.
-
A Timmins task force wants to make the doctor shortage a municipal election issue
A physician recruitment task force in Timmins is urging candidates in the upcoming municipal election to make the local doctor shortage a priority in their platforms. The group said the city is in a healthcare crisis and if the community doesn't come together, the problem will get dramatically worse.
-
Mining company says Timmins could supplant Sudbury as global nickel capital
Deposits being explored in the Timmins area could become major source of high-quality nickel for the electric car battery market.
Calgary
-
Results for United Conservative Party leadership vote have been delayed
Despite vowing to declare a new leader by 7 p.m. Thursday, the UCP now says results will be delayed.
-
Alberta United Conservatives head to polls on final voting day to replace Kenney
Albertans will learn today who the new premier of the province will be.
-
'Please slow down': High-speed motorcycle crashes drastically increasing as police aim to increase safety measures
Yano Amorin Jr. is being remembered by his loving family members and friends as a man with a passion for motorcycles, a loving husband who put family above all else and someone who would always strive to achieve his goals.
Kitchener
-
Two dead after collision in North Dumfries
Two people were killed Thursday in a fatal collision in North Dumfries Township, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Police release photo in U of G Arboretum stabbing investigation
Guelph police have released a photo of a man they say “may have information” about an assault that occurred earlier this week in the University of Guelph Arboretum.
-
Downtown Kitchener transformed into bustling Bavarian village
After years of pandemic restrictions, Willkommen Platz returns to downtown Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
B.C. COVID-19 update shows hospital population essentially unchanged
There were 369 people in hospital in B.C. with COVID-19 on Thursday, a very small increase from 367 the week before, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
TikTok video shows mother raccoon rescuing baby at SeaBus terminal on North Shore
Video showing a mother raccoon rescuing her baby at the SeaBus terminal on the North Shore earlier this week has since gone viral on TikTok.
-
Fees charged to B.C. restaurants by delivery services capped permanently
B.C.’s temporary cap on fees that food-delivery companies can charge restaurants will now be permanent, as the province looks to support restaurant and bar owners facing challenges brought on by the pandemic and inflation.
Edmonton
-
From candidate to premier-designate: What happens after the UCP picks a new leader today?
Alberta's United Conservative Party is announcing a new leader Thursday night to replace Jason Kenney. The winner will become premier-designate until they are sworn in as premier by the lieutenant-governor at Government House in Edmonton.
-
What is preferential voting and how will it shape the UCP leadership contest?
One political scientist says the United Conservative Party's leadership vote result on Thursday night will come down to how many voting rounds need to occur under the preferential voting system.
-
Results for United Conservative Party leadership vote have been delayed
Despite vowing to declare a new leader by 7 p.m. Thursday, the UCP now says results will be delayed.
Windsor
-
‘It only helps our community,’ union applauds addition of third shift at Ford Annex plant
The union representing hundreds of employees at Ford’s Windsor Engine Plant Annex calls word a third shift is coming to the site “great news.”
-
Judge ‘troubled’ by Crown evidence against Windsor man charged with dangerous driving
Joseph Mallen, 25, is facing three charges in relation to an accident on Feb. 14, 2019 after his vehicle collided with another at the corner of George Avenue and Reginald Street.
-
500 Thanksgiving turkeys donated to those in need as inflation and rising gas prices put pressure on food banks
Five hundred turkeys and 100 chickens were handed out by CUPE Local 543 members for the ninth year on Thursday to help residents enjoy a Thanksgiving Day Celebration.
Regina
-
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
-
'A sense of power': New communication panels offering nonverbal children a chance to interact at city parks
Communication panels have been installed in three Regina parks, offering those who are nonverbal or who are experiencing disabilities an opportunity to interact with others.
-
Report details events leading up to Estevan police constable's death, chief's resignation
An inquiry into workplace concerns at the Estevan Police Service (EPS) following the death of a constable and subsequent resignation of the police chief has concluded.
Ottawa
-
Tight race between McKenney and Sutcliffe for Ottawa mayor, 35 per cent undecided: Nanos poll
A Nanos Research survey for CTV News Ottawa shows 29 per cent of respondents said they would vote for Catherine McKenney for mayor of Ottawa, compared to 24 per cent for Mark Sutcliffe.
-
Two dead in Orleans shooting Wednesday night
Ottawa police say two men are dead and another has been injured in a shooting at a plaza in the area of Tompkins Avenue and Tenth Line Road Wednesday night.
-
Ottawa Public Health suggests gathering outdoors for Thanksgiving, as COVID levels remain high in Ottawa
Ottawa residents are being asked to consider gathering outdoors or open windows while gathering indoors for Thanksgiving this weekend, as COVID-19 levels remain high in the community.
Saskatoon
-
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
-
Gallagher mother pleads for support for victim's family
The family of Megan Gallagher, who went missing in September 2020, stood outside of provincial court Thursday morning disappointed after four of the people charged in Gallagher’s death had their matters adjourned and attendances waived.
-
Saskatoon gynecology clinic hit with ransomware attack: report
A ransomware attack on a Saskatoon obstetrics and gynecology clinic left the personal health information of up to 20,000 patients in the hands of malicious hackers, according to the province's privacy watchdog.