

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Impact have acquired defender Rudy Camacho.

The 27-year-old Frenchman was acquired via a permanent transfer from Belgian club Waasland-Beveren, pending the receipt of an international transfer certificate and medical examination.

The deal included a four-year contract.

Impact head coach Remi Garde said in a statement on Thursday that Camacho’s arrival is important to the team’s central defence, pointing to the extended absences of Zakaria Diallo and Kyle Fisher. Both players were injured after a trade that sent defender Laurent Ciman to Los Angeles FC.

Camacaho played 2,700 minute during the 2017-18 season. Like Garde, he hails from the L’Arbresle in France’s Lyon region.