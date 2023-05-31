‘Imminent threat’: Quebec police warn of armed suspect in Stoke

Quebec provincial police (SQ) is warning the public about an armed suspect posing an “imminent threat” in Stoke, a small community located in the Estrie region.

In a series of tweets sent around 9:20 p.m., the SQ described the male suspect as 6 foot 1, 170 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Imminent threat #Alert in Stok



Armed suspect, in the area of Stoke



Avoid the area if possible. If you are in this area, stay away from suspect, lock your doors, stay away from windows, leave the area if it is safe to do so.



If seen, 📞 911 — SQ Sud (@Surete_Sud) June 1, 2023

Police are asking people to avoid the area of Stoke.

Residents are being asked to lock their doors and stay away from windows, or leave the area if they can do it safely.