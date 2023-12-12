MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to close this weekend... again

    Traffic builds up as five lanes merge down to one lane to cross the l'Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, going off the western tip of the island of Montreal on Monday, Dec.11, 2023. The six-lane bridge that is the main link between Ontario and Montreal has been taken down to two lanes after a large crack was found during repairs to the bridge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe Traffic builds up as five lanes merge down to one lane to cross the l'Île-aux-Tourtes bridge, going off the western tip of the island of Montreal on Monday, Dec.11, 2023. The six-lane bridge that is the main link between Ontario and Montreal has been taken down to two lanes after a large crack was found during repairs to the bridge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

    Drivers hoping to get on or off the western tip of the Island of Montreal will have to avoid the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge again this weekend as it will be completely closed.

    The Quebec Transport Ministry said on Tuesday that the aging bridge linking Senneville and Vaudreuil-Dorion via Highway 40 will close at 11 p.m. on Friday between Anciens-Combattants Boulevard and Saint-Charles Avenue and reopen on Monday, Dec. 18 at 5 a.m.

    The ministry says crews are working to repair the damaged portion of a slab and would like to reopen a third lane soon.

    Next Monday, one lane will be open in each direction, in the same configuration as this week.

    Drivers are asked to take highways 20 or 30 instead.

    Due to the constant closures and hindrances to travel, the MTQ is giving out two free public transit tickets to those using the Hudson, Vaudreuil, Dorion, Pincort and Ile-Perrot exo train stations.

    Exo buses on lines 7, 10, 35 and 91 are free until the third lane is open, as is the exo 40 Express Vaudreuil-Terminus Cote-Vertu bus line.

    More trains have been added to the 12, 16 and 21 train lines between Lucien-L'Allier and Hudson stations. 

    Work began this week on the new Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge. The $2.3 million project is expected to be completed in 2030.

    The ministry has set up new accounts on X and Facebook for those who want to follow the construction and maintenance of the old and new bridges.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire

    Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. Canada's vote Tuesday at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in its long-standing position of voting with Israel on major resolutions.

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?

    New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.

    Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years

    Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News