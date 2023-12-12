Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge to close this weekend... again
Drivers hoping to get on or off the western tip of the Island of Montreal will have to avoid the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge again this weekend as it will be completely closed.
The Quebec Transport Ministry said on Tuesday that the aging bridge linking Senneville and Vaudreuil-Dorion via Highway 40 will close at 11 p.m. on Friday between Anciens-Combattants Boulevard and Saint-Charles Avenue and reopen on Monday, Dec. 18 at 5 a.m.
The ministry says crews are working to repair the damaged portion of a slab and would like to reopen a third lane soon.
Next Monday, one lane will be open in each direction, in the same configuration as this week.
Drivers are asked to take highways 20 or 30 instead.
Due to the constant closures and hindrances to travel, the MTQ is giving out two free public transit tickets to those using the Hudson, Vaudreuil, Dorion, Pincort and Ile-Perrot exo train stations.
Exo buses on lines 7, 10, 35 and 91 are free until the third lane is open, as is the exo 40 Express Vaudreuil-Terminus Cote-Vertu bus line.
More trains have been added to the 12, 16 and 21 train lines between Lucien-L'Allier and Hudson stations.
Work began this week on the new Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge. The $2.3 million project is expected to be completed in 2030.
The ministry has set up new accounts on X and Facebook for those who want to follow the construction and maintenance of the old and new bridges.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada breaks with long-standing Israel stance at UN in voting for Gaza ceasefire
Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire' between Israel and Hamas, in a move that broke with years of Canadian policy and shocked Jewish groups. Canada's vote Tuesday at the UN General Assembly represents a shift in its long-standing position of voting with Israel on major resolutions.
AGING IN CANADA This is what Canada will look like in 20 years – are we ready for an aging population?
New data reveals Canada's senior population is expected to exceed 11 million people by 2043. This rapid rise in the number of older Canadians will have wide-reaching implications on sectors such as health care and employment, with experts sounding the alarm that Canada is not prepared to handle an aging population.
Carolyn Bennett stepping down as Liberal MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years
Longtime Liberal Carolyn Bennett says she is retiring as the MP for Toronto-St. Paul's after 26 years. The former family doctor delivered her final speech in the House of Commons just a week before her 73rd birthday, saying she made a tough decision in 1997 to leave medicine for a career in politics but has never regretted it.
Passengers lodge in CAF barracks after Amsterdam-to-Detroit flight forced to land in Canada
Passengers aboard a Delta Air Lines flight from Amsterdam to Detroit spent the night in a military barracks in eastern Canada after the plane was forced to land due to a mechanical issue.
Breakthrough in decades-old killing of Quebec 10-year-old girl
A Quebec man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the 1994 killing of 10-year-old Marie-Chantale Desjardins.
NDP want Speaker Fergus disciplined but not ousted, Conservatives ratchet up resignation calls
Embattled House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus may be able to weather the current political firestorm over his personal video message to a long-time Liberal friend, as the NDP revealed Tuesday that they are pushing for sanctions, rather than his ouster.
Human rights advocate Irwin Cotler confirms around-the-clock security detail, says he feels 'safe'
Irwin Cotler, a former federal justice minister and former special envoy on preserving Holocaust remembrance and combatting antisemitism, confirmed to CTV News that he is under 24-hour security protection, but would not say why.
Revealing allegations on Nijjar death meant to 'put a chill' on India, Trudeau says
Safety concerns in the Sikh community -- and the need to "put a chill on India" -- played into the choice to publicly reveal a possible link between India's government and the killing of a Canadian, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview.
Don't call it insurance: What dentists want you to know about the federal dental plan
The federal government's newly unveiled vision of what it bills as a comprehensive suite of dental benefits looks a lot like typical insurance coverage, right down to the ID card patients would hand over at the dentist's office. But industry advocates say the new program isn't the same as the insurance coverage.
Toronto
-
Ontario is the only province offering the new RSV vaccine to eligible groups for free. Here's what to know
Ontario is currently the only province offering the new respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine to eligible residents free of charge.
-
Brampton jewelry store targeted in second smash-and-grab style robbery
Just as the owners of a Brampton jewelry store were picking up the pieces from a brazen smash-and-grab style robbery last month, the store has been targeted again, according to police.
-
Doug Ford government sidesteps questions about Eglinton Crosstown LRT amid uncertain completion
Ontario’s transportation minister sidestepped questions about the Eglinton Crosstown LRT this week after the CEO of Metrolinx refused to indicate when the transit line would open.
Atlantic
-
Officer injured after being hit, dragged by car during traffic stop: N.B. RCMP
The New Brunswick RCMP says an officer was injured after they were hit with a car during a traffic stop in Campbellton.
-
Thousands of Maritimers without power day after windy, rainy storm
Thousands of electricity customers across all three Maritime provinces remain without power Tuesday after a strong weather system moved through the region.
-
Elderly Cape Breton man living with dementia missing
Cape Breton Regional Police are looking for an 87-year-old man who went missing Monday.
London
-
'An asset to our team': Wingham, Ont. teen with Down syndrome scores first basket
Angela Nicholson could hardly believe it as she watched her 15-year-old son, born with translocation Down’s syndrome, score his first ever basketball basket.
-
First-degree murder charge laid in death of infant
As previously reported, OPP were called to a home on Dec. 7 on South Line B and where officers found a 10-month-old infant unresponsive.
-
'They have nowhere to turn': Local tenant advocacy group demands city make renter protections budget priority
The London chapter of the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) marched from Victoria Park to city hall over the noon hour on Tuesday. They want the 2024 city budget to include money to help safeguard against exploitative practices by landlords.
Northern Ontario
-
Changes coming to Canada Pension Plan in 2024
The limit of how much of your income you contribute to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) has increased over the years, but 2024 will see a significant change for middle income earners.
-
131 wanted suspects arrested, $158K in drugs seized during police sweep in North Bay area
A joint police effort in the North Bay area in November resulted in the arrest of 131 wanted suspects who were evading police and $158,390 in illicit drugs being seized.
-
Violent crime in downtown North Bay drops by 25%, police chief says
Statistics released by North Bay police show there has been a dramatic reduction in violent crime downtown.
Calgary
-
Driver killed, 2 people in custody after Temple Drive incident: Calgary police
Calgary police say one person was killed in an incident in Temple on Tuesday.
-
Half of Albertans plan to spend less on holiday shopping this year due to inflation, rising cost of living
Albertans are feeling the crunch of the current economic climate more than any other province in Canada, with half of residents planning to spend less on holiday shopping this year, according to a new survey from TD.
-
Charges laid in Calgary restaurants break-ins
Calgary police have charged two men in connection to a series of commercial break-ins.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge residents weigh in on proposed plan for Preston Springs Hotel site
A plan for the site of the former Preston Springs Hotel will be presented to Cambridge council Tuesday night. It comes nearly three years after the historic building on Fountain Street was torn down, a decision that sparked controversy in the community.
-
Two people taken to hospital after crash near New Dundee
The crash is the second at the same location in just over a week.
-
Vancouver
-
Police appeal for help finding Surrey man missing for more than a month
Police in Surrey have issued a public appeal for help finding a 27-year-old man last seen more than a month ago.
-
IIO investigating after police shoot suspected car thief in Kitimat, B.C.
The office that investigates shootings by police officers in B.C. has been called to Kitimat.
-
New Westminster kidnapping suspect arrested in Kitimat
A third suspect who was wanted in connection with an armed kidnapping in Metro Vancouver earlier this year has been arrested.
Edmonton
-
6 hospitalized after ETS bus, dump truck crash in northwest Edmonton: police
Emergency crews were called to northwest Edmonton on Tuesday morning after an Edmonton Transit Service bus and a dump truck collided.
-
Edmonton-based bus company facing 223 charges, $108K in fines
More than 200 charges have been laid against Edmonton-based bus charter Alberta North Transportation Ltd.
-
Wetaskiwin McDonald's robbers busted after losing stolen car key fob: RCMP
Mounties south of Edmonton are having a laugh at a pair of fast-food robbers who they say lost the key fob to their stolen getaway car.
Windsor
-
‘Middle finger to the people in our community’: Windsor mayor accuses feds of short-changing city for blockade reimbursement
Windsor’s mayor and city council are fuming mad at the federal government for “short-changing” a reimbursement request to cover legal and policing costs incurred during the Feb. 2022 Ambassador Bridge blockade, to the tune of almost $1 million.
-
Windsor Fire launches 12 days of fire safety tips
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services has launched a new initiative to help keep people safe over the holidays.
-
'Lock it or lose it': Windsor police campaign aims to prevent vehicle and property thefts
Now that the holiday shopping season is here, Windsor police are reminding the public how to prevent the theft of their property and vehicles.
Regina
-
Sask. sex offender who smuggled 2 kids into U.S. signs plea deal
A convicted sex offender living in Saskatchewan who cut through a fence to drive across the Canada-U.S. border with two children and their mother has entered a plea agreement.
-
Volunteer hit by vehicle at Moose Jaw Santa Claus parade, driver ticketed
A driver in Moose Jaw is facing multiple tickets after colliding with a volunteer during the city's annual Santa Claus parade.
-
Owner of Regina window company charged after alleged $250,000 fraud
A contractor in the Regina area is facing a criminal charge after allegedly defrauding clients of more than $250,000 over the course of a year.
Ottawa
-
First-in-Canada supportive housing project aims to help affordable housing crunch for vulnerable residents
A ground-breaking ceremony took place Tuesday on a first-in-Canada supportive housing project. The unique project by Salus will help older adults with a history of mental health and addiction challenges.
-
Food delivery driver 'swarmed', assaulted on Cumberland Street
The Ottawa Police Service is looking for three suspects involved in an alleged 'swarming' robbery and assault against a food delivery driver on the evening of Oct. 30.
-
Local delivery startup Trexity strikes exclusive deal with CF Rideau Centre
Trexity is using advanced technology to get people their packages more quickly than ever before and now they are joining forces with the Rideau Centre to transport packages from many of its retailers.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. mayors pitch Via Rail plan that offers tantalizing possibilities
A group of Saskatchewan mayors were in the province's largest city to pitch a long-shot plan that could transform the province.
-
Sask. driver's vehicle covered in tar from unmarked highway construction
A Saskatchewan woman is frustrated because of damage to her vehicle that happened on Highway 51 south of Saskatoon, and she’s having trouble finding out who’s responsible.
-
Volunteer crew battles two major fires in Martensville
Volunteer firefighters in Martensville were dealing with two major fires in the community on Tuesday.