Those hoping to travel between the Island of Montreal and Vaudreuil-Dorion this weekend may want to alter plans or prepare for major traffic as the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will be closed.

The Quebec Transport Ministry (QMT) said on Friday that crews will use the weekend to reconfigure the traffic lanes.

An analysis on Tuesday discovered a new crack; thus an additional lane will be closed indefinitely once the bridge reopens.

"The aim of this measure is to reduce the load on the structure until the reinforcement work can be carried out to ensure the integrity and safety of the infrastructure while avoiding a complete closure," the MTQ said in a news release.

Tolls on Highway 30 will be suspended over the weekend.

The newly configured lanes will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

At that time, three lanes will be open in total: two in one direction and one in the other, depending on rush hour.

Two lanes will be open accordingly:

Montreal bound - Midnight to 9:30 a.m.

Vaudreuil-Dorion bound - 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Heavy vehicles will be permitted on the bridge, but must respect posted load limits.

The ministry expects it will be at least a year before the lanes will reopen, but could not give an exact timeline.

It is the second crack discovered on the bridge in as many weeks. Last week, the MTQ announced that two of the six lanes on the bridge would close after crews found a crack.

The ministry suggests using Highway 20 to get to and from Montreal or public transportation whenever possible. More exo11 Vaudreuil-Hudson trains will be added during peak periods.

The Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge, built in 1965, is reaching the end of its life but is being maintained while a new $2.3 billion one is constructed. Once completed, the new bridge will have three lanes in each direction, shoulders for public transport and a bike path.

That bridge is scheduled to open in 2026.