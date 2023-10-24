'I told him I was 11 years old,' says woman in sexual exploitation lawsuit against Montreal billionaire

Four more women are accusing Montreal billionaire Robert Miller of sexual exploitation, one of whom alleges she was recruited to have sex with him at just 11 years old.

The woman, called "Madame 42" in her affidavit filed with the court, is among dozens involved in a class-action lawsuit against Miller accusing him of routinely and systematically paying minors for sex in the 90s and early 2000s.

The suit, launched in February, but not yet authorized to proceed by the court, has been amended multiple times to include more testimonies. Madame 42 and three others signed their affidavits on Sunday, bringing the total number of alleged victims to at least 39.

The others say their relationships with Miller, founder of tech company Future Electronics Inc., began when they were 14 to 17 years old. But Madame 42 is "the youngest we have seen so far," according to Jeff Orenstein, whose firm Consumer Law Group is behind the suit.

"I hung out with teenagers much older than me, and they introduced me to a girl named Audrey," Madame 42's affidavit reads. "She was looking for the youngest girls possible, even virgins, to introduce them to a man they called 'Bob.'"

According to the lawsuit, Miller used the alias "Bob Adams" to conceal his identity from his alleged victims.

"When we arrived, 'Bob' brought us to the salon and offered us alcoholic drinks. He asked me my age, and I told him I was 11 years old," Madame 42's statement continues.



"He told us he considered us like his own daughters and that he would take care of us [...] then we moved to the bedroom, one at a time. I had full, unprotected sex with him, and then it was my friend's turn [...] at the end, he gave us envelopes with coloured dots on them. There was $5,000 inside."

She claims she saw Miller "at least 30 times" between ages 11 and 20, alleging that an associate of Miller's "always" gave her cocaine before the encounters, "even when I was 11."

"I had the impression that it was my fault, that I would be told that I had no right to complain since I had agreed to go," her written account concluded.

Asked whether Madame 42's young age had changed his approach to the lawsuit, lawyer Jeff Orenstein told CTV News it has "remained consistent throughout," adding, "we are determined to prove our case and obtain a favourable judgment."

CTV News reached out to Robert Miller, his company Future Electronics and his lawyers for comment on Tuesday, but did not receive a response by publication.

SALE COULD IMPEDE SETTLEMENT

In addition to naming Miller and some of his associations, the lawsuit targets his company, Future Electronics Inc.

This is because several of its employees were allegedly involved in the "commission of his illicit acts" and then "promoted through the ranks," Orenstein told CTV News back in February.

But in September, it was announced that Future Electronics would be sold to Taiwanese company WT Microelectronics Co. for US $3.8 billion.

Orenstein said the sale could leave class members empty-handed, even if the judge rules in their favour.

"We believe that if the sale of Future Electronics goes through unconditionally and unencumbered, that there is a serious risk that Class Members will be unable to collect, even in the case of a successful judgment," he wrote to CTV News on Tuesday.

Consumer Law Group has filed a Mareva Injunction, which freezes a defendant's assets to prevent them from spending or hiding them elsewhere.

"We are asking the Court to protect Class Members from this unfair situation. We believe that we have satisfied all of the conditions to have a Mareva Order granted, but that is up to the Court to decide," Orenstein continued.

In previous statements, Miller, who stepped down as CEO of Future Electronics in February, has denied the accusations against him.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.