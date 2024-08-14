'I know it's extremely difficult,' says public safety minister after flooding

On Wednesday, Quebec Public Safety Minister François Bonnardel took stock of the damage caused by post-tropical storm Debby.

According to his information, five days after the torrential rains, 34 municipalities are still affected; at the end of last week, the number had risen to 86.

There are also still 38 flooded homes out of the 2,300 that were hard hit by the storm. Of the 464 people who were forced to evacuate, 24 are still not home.

Fifty-three roads are also still affected, according to the minister, who took the opportunity on Wednesday to announce that Highway 13 will probably be reopened to traffic on Thursday morning.

"I know that this is extremely difficult for many people who have lost everything and have to rely on their private insurance," said Bonnardel.

The minister also sent a message to private insurers: "Be present," he said. "Respond, provide additional staff, because people need answers, need to talk to someone," he said.

Bonnardel invited the media to his first news scrum since the storm following his meeting with the mayors of the Montcalm MRC.

He was accompanied by Caroline Proulx, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Lanaudière region, and Louis-Charles Thouin, MNA for Rousseau.