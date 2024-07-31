MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Hydro-Quebec says it was defrauded of more than $450,000, police investigating

    A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A Hydro Quebec logo is seen on their head office building in Montreal, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Share

    Hydro-Quebec confirmed that a police investigation is underway after it was defrauded of almost half a million dollars earlier this month.

    According to the Crown corporation, one of its suppliers had its confidential information stolen on July 8, and, using that information, an alleged fraudster changed the banking details used by Hydro-Quebec to pay for services.

    As a result, $463,968.19 was deposited into an account that didn't belong to the supplier. The fraud was first reported by La Presse.

    The power utility said it immediately reported the incident to Quebec provincial police.

    "It is important to note that only the supplier's systems were targeted. Hydro-Québec's computer systems were not compromised at any time or in any way," wrote Hydro-Quebec spokesperson in a statement to CTV News.

    "That said, in keeping with our practice of reviewing our internal procedures on an ongoing basis, an analysis is underway to identify any improvements that could be made."

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News