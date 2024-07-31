Hydro-Quebec says it was defrauded of more than $450,000, police investigating

Hydro-Quebec confirmed that a police investigation is underway after it was defrauded of almost half a million dollars earlier this month.

According to the Crown corporation, one of its suppliers had its confidential information stolen on July 8, and, using that information, an alleged fraudster changed the banking details used by Hydro-Quebec to pay for services.

As a result, $463,968.19 was deposited into an account that didn't belong to the supplier. The fraud was first reported by La Presse.

The power utility said it immediately reported the incident to Quebec provincial police.

"It is important to note that only the supplier's systems were targeted. Hydro-Québec's computer systems were not compromised at any time or in any way," wrote Hydro-Quebec spokesperson in a statement to CTV News.

"That said, in keeping with our practice of reviewing our internal procedures on an ongoing basis, an analysis is underway to identify any improvements that could be made."