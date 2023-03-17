Hydro-Quebec power outages affecting some 22,000 Montreal clients

A Hydro-Quebec power outage is affecting some 22,000 Montreal homes and businesses right now.

As of 1:15 p.m. Friday, Hydro-Quebec was reporting two outages affecting 21,972 clients in Montreal. Areas in western Montreal, including parts of NDG, Montreal West and Cote-St. Luc appear to be the hardest hit.

Hydro-Quebec says the outage is due to an equipment failure that began at 12:56 p.m. and is currently under analysis.

More details to come.