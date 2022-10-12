Hydro-Quebec acquires 13 New England hydroelectric plants

A Hydro Quebec subsidiary announced Wednesday it has signed an agreement to acquire Great River Hydro, which owns 13 hydroelectric power plants in the northeastern U.S. for US$2 billion.

Great River Hydro has a total installed capacity of 589 megawatts on the Connecticut and Deerfield rivers in the states of Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. It provides power to more than 213,000 New England homes annually.

Through its subsidiary HQI US Holding, Hydro Quebec says it's acquiring the largest hydroelectric fleet in New England. The Quebec-based utility notes the region has ambitious decarbonization goals and that electricity generation is expected to increase significantly.

In a press release, Hydro Quebec President and CEO Sophie Brochu said the acquisition combines the expertise of Quebec's hydro giant with Great River Hydro's knowledge of the New England market, which has about 100 employees.

Hydro Quebec says all of these jobs and their working conditions will be maintained.

The acquisition of Great River Hydro is subject to customary approvals from state and federal regulatory agencies.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Oct. 12, 2022.