What's On: Halloween costumes on a budget
Published Thursday, October 24, 2019 11:00PM EDT
MONTREAL - Halloween costumes, and all kinds of spooky apparel, line the shelves at Village des Valeurs.
Pennywise the Clown is sure to be a popular costume this year, but the price tag doesn't have to be as scary as him.
The most exciting costume might be made up of a mix of items, according to Annie, a store supervisor.
"The idea is to find something unique, make your costume from the regular items and the costume stuff … we cut the jeans, new stockings and it all cost less than 15 dollars," she said.
Deals abound.
With files from Christine Long. Check out the video above for more.
