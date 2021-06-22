MONTREAL -- A photo of Celine Dion sporting Vegas Golden Knights attire during Game 5 of the semifinals has fans livid, with some calling her a traitor and others wondering if it's just a case of someone trolling Habs fans.

Sportscaster Chris Cuthbert shared the controversial photo of the Quebec icon on the jumbo screen in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during Tuesday night's game, showing Dion wearing a Vegas helmet.

Thought she’d be a Habs fan! pic.twitter.com/otq4u7N2fl — Chris Cuthbert (@CCpxpSN) June 23, 2021

The photo caused a firestorm on Twitter with many in disbelief she would pose for a photo supporting the Habs' rivals.

Some were quick to call her out for betraying the Canadiens. Others were straight up confused.

The biggest traitor in the province of Quebec. Celine Dion, how could you? #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/6MTYocqxP4 — Tim Macdonell (@timmacdonell) June 23, 2021

No more Schwartz’s for me!

Going across the street to The Main ! — Tony Luciano (@Tonycoffeeguy) June 23, 2021

She’s gonna pull that disguise off to reveal her true bleu blanc et rogue roots just like at the end of a Scooby Doo episode. She’s gotta be a #Habs fan at heart. https://t.co/XvJieiYXqc — Gayle O'Brien (@GayleOBrien) June 23, 2021

Québec bashing ������



My heart will go on though. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/Ey6w8hTLJn — Gregory Kelley (@gharperkelley) June 23, 2021

she's chaotic and i for one am fine with it https://t.co/VUAmI2QQ91 — Kathryn Jezer-Morton (@KJezerMorton) June 23, 2021

However, a fact-checker on Twitter was quick to point out that the photo appears to be taken from a montage based on an image from the Taking Chances album released in 2007.

La vérificatrice des faits en moi devait faire quelque chose devant la panique causée par Céline Dion à Vegas. DONC : la photo diffusée à l'aréna... est en fait un montage basé sur une image tirée de l'album Taking Chances sorti en 2007. Partagez pour sauver une vie. pic.twitter.com/6Vb9H7Kpfl — Camille Lopez (@thecamillelopez) June 23, 2021

Still, some are still reeling from the betrayal and are asking for an investigation to get to the bottom of it.