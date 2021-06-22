Advertisement
'How could you?': Photo of Celine Dion in Vegas Golden Knights gear has fans up in arms
Habs fans were in disbelief Tuesday night after seeing a photo of Celine Dion sporting Vegas gear during Game 5 against the Golden Knights. (Source: Twitter/@CCpxpSN)
MONTREAL -- A photo of Celine Dion sporting Vegas Golden Knights attire during Game 5 of the semifinals has fans livid, with some calling her a traitor and others wondering if it's just a case of someone trolling Habs fans.
Sportscaster Chris Cuthbert shared the controversial photo of the Quebec icon on the jumbo screen in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas during Tuesday night's game, showing Dion wearing a Vegas helmet.
The photo caused a firestorm on Twitter with many in disbelief she would pose for a photo supporting the Habs' rivals.
Some were quick to call her out for betraying the Canadiens. Others were straight up confused.
However, a fact-checker on Twitter was quick to point out that the photo appears to be taken from a montage based on an image from the Taking Chances album released in 2007.
Still, some are still reeling from the betrayal and are asking for an investigation to get to the bottom of it.