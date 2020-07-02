MONTREAL -- A total of 373 tenant households across Quebec are still unable to find housing as of July 2 - the highest number since 2003 – a housing rights group is reporting.

In a press conference Thursday in Montreal, the Front d'action populaire en réaménagement urbain (FRAPRU) pointed out that of those without housing, 256 were in the greater Montreal area, which includes Laval, Longueuil, Terrebonne, Repentigny, Mascouche and l'Assomption.

These 373 households are not being left without a roof over their heads, however. They are in temporary accommodations, receiving emergency aid or are temporarily living with relatives while waiting to find a more stable place to stay.

For FRAPRU spokesperson Véronique Laflamme, the medium-term solution involves the construction of social housing. It also calls for better protection of tenants against 'renovictions' and housing repossession, through a legislative framework.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2020.