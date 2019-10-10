MONTREAL -- On Oct. 12, some of the best hockey players in the world will converge for a Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) game just north of Montreal.

The PWHPA formed after the Canadian Women’s Hockey League (CWHL) folded just before the 2019-2020 season.

The association’s main goal is to provide a united voice for women’s players advocating for the creation of a sustainable professional league while promoting and advancing hockey for future women athletes.

Over the past few months, players have been travelling with the PWHPA’s “Dream Gap” tour, which featured a series of showcase games. The goal is to close the gap between what boys and girls can achieve in professional hockey.

The tour travelled to Toronto, Chicago, and New Hampshire.

PWHPA players will head to the Boisbriand Arena and face off in a showcase game with puck drop set for noon on Oct. 12. The game is in collaboration with the Association de Hockey Féminin des Laurentides and the Mistral des Laurentides,

After the first PWHPA game in Quebec, players will meet fans on the ice for a “skate with the pros” session while signing autographs, taking pictures, and chatting with fans. The event is open to all.

Noteworthy players include Team Canada’s Mélodie Daoust, Lauriane Rougeau, team captain Marie-Philip Poulin and Team USA’s 2018 Olympic gold medalist Hilary Knight.

Former Team Canada four-time Olympic gold medalist and former Montreal Canadiennes star forward Caroline Ouellette will also be present.

Olympic hockey fans may remember captain Marie-Philip Poulin for her two game-winning goals in the 2010 and 2014 Olympics that gave Canada back-to-back gold medals.

Tickets are $10, and anyone 16 and under can get in for free if they are wearing their own local youth hockey jersey.

Don’t forget your skates (and helmets).