Historic Black community centre in Montreal to get new life
For decades, many in Little Burgundy's Black community have dreamed of rebuilding the historic Negro Community Centre. Now, those dreams are one step closer to reality.
"Having somewhere that people can feel safe, people can organize, people can learn, it'll be immeasurable," said Jared Roboz, who heads the group pushing to re-establish the NCC.
Earlier this month, the City of Montreal informed Roboz and his organization, The Centre for Canadians of African Descent (CCAD), that it had purchased the vacant lot where the NCC once stood, intending to hand it over to the community eventually.
The City will hold the land for as long as it takes for the CCAD to develop a project that includes social housing and a community centre, said Benoit Dorais, borough mayor of the Sud-Ouest, in a phone interview.
"They can count on the lot," Dorais said. "They can also count on the support of the borough."
For nearly 70 years, the NCC was an institution in Little Burgundy, providing critical after-school programming for Black students and support for aspiring Black entrepreneurs.
"When I was growing up," said historian Dorothy Williams, who herself attended the NCC, "Blacks came in, they took that long trek in from the South Shore, from the North Shore, from the West Island to come into the NCC because they knew it was a place where their children were safe. It was home."
The centre was where Jazz greats Oscar Peterson and Oliver Jones learned to play piano. There were sports teams, dance classes, a library, and a lunch program.
The Negro Community Centre in Montreal provided after-school programming for Black students and support for aspiring Black entrepreneurs."We need to re-establish that sense of community," Williams said. "That hub of what the centre represented."
In the 1960s, many homes in Little Burgundy were destroyed to make way for the construction of the Ville Marie Expressway. The NCC, which relied on community funding, started to struggle and eventually closed in 1989.
For nearly 70 years, the NCC was an institution in Montreal's Little Burgundy neighbourhood.
Efforts to reopen the centre started immediately, but the building fell into disrepair and was eventually demolished in 2014.
"I grew up in Little Burgundy, so I'm a bit biased," said Roboz as he read the commemorative plaque adjacent to the vacant lot on Coursol Street. "But, I always said Little Burgundy has this spirit to it that I couldn't quite put my finger on."
"I like to believe that it's just remnants of the NCC," he said. "There's something special about this neighbourhood, and I think this is it."
At 30 years old, Roboz was not even born when the centre closed down. Still, growing up in Little Burgundy, he would walk past the crumbling building and wonder what it would have been like to be a kid during its heyday.
He now finds himself able to reimagine the historic site for the next generation while honouring the NCC's rich legacy in the community.
Jared Roboz is leading the group pushing to re-establish the NCC"To have something material to work towards just goes to show how important community activism is," he said. "You might not be able to change the world, but you can change the world for the people around you."
The group is in the very early stages of planning the new centre, which will likely take years to develop and build. When it does reopen, Roboz says, it will be under the new name, the Centre for Canadians of African Descent.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Why China's stand on Russia and Ukraine is raising concerns
Nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine, new questions are rising over China's potential willingness to offer military aid to Moscow in the increasingly drawn-out conflict.
BREAKING | Police identify body of missing British mother Nicola Bulley
The body of missing British mother Nicola Bulley was identified by U.K. police on Monday, weeks after she disappeared while walking her dog in northern England in January.
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who started the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and could end it in a minute, appears to be determined to prevail, ruthlessly and at all costs.
Jann Arden petitions Ottawa to ban live horse exports for slaughter
Thousands of Canadians are petitioning the federal Liberals to live up to their election promise to ban the live export of horses for slaughter.
Celebration marks repatriation of B.C. totem to Nuxalk Nation after century-long wait
A carved pole that embodies the history and culture of a British Columbia First Nation is being welcomed back to its ancestral home, more than 100 years after it was taken.
Biden makes surprise visit to Ukraine ahead of war anniversary
U.S. President Joe Biden paid an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a defiant display of Western solidarity with a country still fighting what he called 'a brutal and unjust war' days before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
Critics reject changes to Roald Dahl books as censorship
Critics are accusing the British publisher of Roald Dahl's classic children's books of censorship after it removed colourful language from works such as 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' and 'Matilda' to make them more acceptable to modern readers.
Ryan Reynolds designed the shirt for this year's Terry Fox Run and the response has been 'overwhelming'
The Terry Fox Foundation has announced that this year's shirt honouring one of Canada's most inspirational figures was designed by Ryan Reynolds – and the response has been 'overwhelming.'
Fact check: Emergencies Act inquiry commissioner not related to Justin Trudeau
The judge who led the Public Order Emergency Commission into the invocation of the Emergencies Act, Paul Rouleau, is not related to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, despite social media posts alleging a family connection.
Toronto
-
Toronto man detained, locked in room overnight after Flair flight lands unexpectedly in U.S.
A Toronto man on a Flair flight that made an emergency landing in Florida said he was stripped of his belongings and locked in a room overnight by border officials.
-
Man pushed onto tracks at Bloor-Yonge marks 3rd such incident at station this year
The suspect in an attempted push at Toronto’s Bloor-Yonge subway station Sunday afternoon is still at large, according to police. The incident marks the third attempted push at Toronto’s busiest subway station this year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 person dead after being pulled from fire at Brampton apartment building
One person has died in hospital after being pulled from a residential fire in Brampton.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic premiers announce physicians registry to help doctors move around the region
Canada's Atlantic premiers announced Monday the creation of a physicians and surgeons registry to make it easier for doctors to work temporarily in provinces other than where they have a medical licence.
-
Rain, wind and cold: Weather warnings issued for Newfoundland and Labrador
Rain and wind warnings have been issued for every part of the island of Newfoundland, except the Great Northern Peninsula.
-
2 men, youth face charges in connection to stabbing incident: N.S. RCMP
Two men and a youth have been charged in relation to an alleged assault that occurred at a Torbrook, N.S., home Sunday.
London
-
No arrest after 'bomb threat' in London
No injuries are reported and nobody was taken into custody following what was described as a bomb threat in old east London.
-
Out-of-town driver stopped in London
An out-of-town driver had to find a ride home after being stopped by police in London. According to police, officers stopped the driver going 165 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone on Wellington Road south near Westminster Drive.
-
Fire causes evacuation of Sarnia apartment building
Two floors of a Sarnia, Ont. apartment building were evacuated Sunday night after a fire. According to police, crews responded to the building on Earlscourt Drive near Roger Street.
Northern Ontario
-
Man charged with first degree murder following a fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island
OPP say one person has been killed in a shooting on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island early Sunday morning.
-
Ontario home-care organizations ask province for help before health-care reforms
The association that represents home-care organizations across the Ontario says it desperately needs promised funding in order to stabilize its workforce.
-
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
Calgary
-
Snowfall, winter storm warnings blanket southern Alberta
Snowfall and winter storm warnings have been issued throughout southern Alberta as some areas are expected to receive upward of 40 cm of snow by Tuesday.
-
Fire destroys detached garage in Rosedale
An investigation is underway into the cause of an early morning fire in a northwest neighbourhood that destroyed a garage.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More snow on the way for Calgary
Late-week warmth… but first, a snowfall warning.
Kitchener
-
-
Motorcyclist seriously hurt after being hit by SUV leaving Kitchener park: WRPS
A motorcyclist has been seriously hurt after police say they were hit by a SUV driver leaving McLennan Park.
-
Emergency response times questioned following Sunday crash in Guelph
A minor crash in Guelph on Sunday afternoon is sparking a major conversation about emergency response, with neighbouring paramedics from Waterloo region responding to the collision.
Vancouver
-
Winter storm, rainfall, strong winds: The weather behind public alerts for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver
Rainfall and winter storm warnings are in effect across the Fraser Valley, while Metro Vancouver is under a special weather statement.
-
Celebration marks repatriation of B.C. totem to Nuxalk Nation after century-long wait
A carved pole that embodies the history and culture of a British Columbia First Nation is being welcomed back to its ancestral home, more than 100 years after it was taken.
-
B.C. doctors urge province, insurers to cover Ozempic for patients with chronic obesity
Since the province expanded coverage for Ozempic in early January, a North Vancouver obesity medicine specialist has seen a dramatic uptick in patents inquiring about the appetite suppressant that’s become all the rage for rapid weight loss.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton activates extreme weather response Monday
With colder temperatures on the forecast in the coming week, the City of Edmonton is activating its extreme weather response to help vulnerable citizens.
-
How to celebrate Family Day in Edmonton
Edmonton families don't have to wait to start celebrating Family Day, with many events in the city running all long weekend.
-
Canada's Tanner Boser moves down to light-heavyweight for next UFC fight
Canadian Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser is moving down to light-heavyweight to fight Moldova's Ion (The Hulk) Cutelaba on an April 15 UFC card in Kansas City.
Windsor
-
What to do this Family Day in Windsor-Essex
It’s Family Day in Ontario, with plenty of events and activities for all ages in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.
-
Driver stopped going 170km/hr on E.C. Row Expressway
Windsor police have charged a driver going 70 kilometres over the speed limit on E.C. Row Expressway.
-
Ontario home-care organizations ask province for help before health-care reforms
The association that represents home-care organizations across the Ontario says it desperately needs promised funding in order to stabilize its workforce.
Regina
-
Putin's Ukraine gamble seen as biggest threat to his rule
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who started the war in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and could end it in a minute, appears to be determined to prevail, ruthlessly and at all costs.
-
'Battle of the Little Big Puck' celebrates 40th edition, raises over $6K for injured teen
A unique tradition between two communities going back 45 years celebrated its 40th edition Saturday night, raising money for a local rodeo cowboy who was injured in late 2022.
-
Ryan Reynolds designed the shirt for this year's Terry Fox Run and the response has been 'overwhelming'
The Terry Fox Foundation has announced that this year's shirt honouring one of Canada's most inspirational figures was designed by Ryan Reynolds – and the response has been 'overwhelming.'
Ottawa
-
BeaverTails closes most of its food stands on the Rideau Canal for the season
BeaverTails has closed most of its food stands on the Rideau Canal Skateway, but one remains in place, in the hope that at least a stretch of the world's largest skating rink could still open this season.
-
Ottawa man drives nearly three times speed limit, blows nearly three times legal limit in Chelsea, Que.
An Ottawa driver had his vehicle seized and licence suspended after he was caught driving 80 km/h over the speed limit while drunk in west Quebec Saturday night.
-
What's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what is open and closed and what city services are available over the Family Day weekend.
Saskatoon
-
Fire in Prince Albert exhibition grounds under investigation after horse stables damaged
A blaze ravaged the horse stables at the Prince Albert exhibition grounds on Sunday, according to the city’ fire department.
-
Saskatoon artist lauded at Montreal Museum of Fine Arts exhibition
A Saskatoon art jeweler and goldsmith is getting some major exposure with one of her pieces on display at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
-
Royal Ontario Museum returning Chief Poundmaker’s pipe and saddle to family descendents
Another piece of Chief Poundmaker’s legacy is being returned to his descendents.