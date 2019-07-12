Featured Video
Highway closures in Montreal for weekend of July 12
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Friday, July 12, 2019 4:07PM EDT
Construction closures around the Turcot Interchange this weekend are a bit lighter than they have been in recent months.
The following ramps are closed from midnight Friday, July 12 until 5:00 a.m. Monday July 15:
- Ville Marie Expressway westbound (Route 136/Hwy 720) to Highway 20 westbound
- Highway 15 north through tthe Turcot Interchange
- The Rose de Lima entrance to Route 136
Saint Pierre Interchange
Highway 20 East will be closed from the 1st Ave. exit until the Angrignon Blvd. entrance
The Mercier Bridge/Highway 138 ramp to Highway 20 east will also be closed
One lane of westbound traffic on Highway 20 will be closed between Angrignon Blvd. and 1st Ave.
Notre-Dame west will be closed between Monk Blvd. and Cote-Saint-Paul.
Bonaventure expressway
Part of the Bonaventure Expressway will be closed from midnight Friday until 9:00 a.m Saturday and again on Sunday night.
Crews will be paving the road between Exit 3/Carrie-Derick and the Champlain bridge.
This could be postponed until the following night in case of rain.
Meanwhile at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 crews will close the Bonaventure Expressway between Wellington street and Exit 3/Carrie-Derick.
Crews will be working on the concrete structure of the highway.
They should finish by 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.
If the weather is poor this work will be done another time.
Jacques Cartier bridge
Work will be taking place over the next two weekends on the Jacques Cartier bridge.
In both cases work starts at 10:00 p.m. Friday and goes until 5:00 a.m. Monday.
The access ramp from the Jacques Cartier Bridge to Hwy. 134/Taschereau Blvd. West will be closed from Friday, July 12 until monday.
Next weekend two ramps will be closed: The bridge's exit ramp toward Hwy. 132, and the Hwy. 134 access ramp toward Hwy. 132
Latest Montreal News
- Savoura tomato company president and son missing in helicopter flight
- Benoit Dorais busted driving 170km/h; Rotrand calls for his resignation
- Union United Church set to mark sad anniversary of 12 children who drowned
- Police seek help finding missing Montreal man with health concerns
- Man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl from Quebec prison cell