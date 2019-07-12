

CTV Montreal Staff





Construction closures around the Turcot Interchange this weekend are a bit lighter than they have been in recent months.

The following ramps are closed from midnight Friday, July 12 until 5:00 a.m. Monday July 15:

Ville Marie Expressway westbound (Route 136/Hwy 720) to Highway 20 westbound

Highway 15 north through tthe Turcot Interchange

The Rose de Lima entrance to Route 136

Saint Pierre Interchange

Highway 20 East will be closed from the 1st Ave. exit until the Angrignon Blvd. entrance

The Mercier Bridge/Highway 138 ramp to Highway 20 east will also be closed

One lane of westbound traffic on Highway 20 will be closed between Angrignon Blvd. and 1st Ave.

Notre-Dame west will be closed between Monk Blvd. and Cote-Saint-Paul.

Bonaventure expressway

Part of the Bonaventure Expressway will be closed from midnight Friday until 9:00 a.m Saturday and again on Sunday night.

Crews will be paving the road between Exit 3/Carrie-Derick and the Champlain bridge.

This could be postponed until the following night in case of rain.

Meanwhile at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 crews will close the Bonaventure Expressway between Wellington street and Exit 3/Carrie-Derick.

Crews will be working on the concrete structure of the highway.

They should finish by 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.

If the weather is poor this work will be done another time.

Jacques Cartier bridge

Work will be taking place over the next two weekends on the Jacques Cartier bridge.

In both cases work starts at 10:00 p.m. Friday and goes until 5:00 a.m. Monday.

The access ramp from the Jacques Cartier Bridge to Hwy. 134/Taschereau Blvd. West will be closed from Friday, July 12 until monday.

Next weekend two ramps will be closed: The bridge's exit ramp toward Hwy. 132, and the Hwy. 134 access ramp toward Hwy. 132