High humidity, heavy rain to finish off the week in Montreal

The end of the week will be marked by active weather across southwestern Quebec.

A system approaching from the west will bring steady rain into the region beginning early Thursday morning. On Wednesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued special weather statements for heavy rainfall that include Montreal.

The city is expecting rain to begin in the predawn hours, but conditions should dry out through the afternoon.

Montreal is expecting at least 15 millimetres of rain, but higher amounts are possible in isolated thunderstorm cells.

Areas south of the city will see higher rainfall totals.

Montreal has already seen above-average rainfall this July, picking up 146 millimetres so far. The average July rainfall is 89 millimetres. The record rainfall for July is 182.6 millimetres, set in 1980.

Thursday’s round of rain could put Sherbrooke over 300 millimetres for the month of July. So far, the area has picked up a record-setting 289 millimetres of rainfall, breaking the previous July record of 220.1 millimetres in 1974.

Along with heavy rain, higher humidity is expected for Thursday. The temperature in Montreal will dip to 26 C, however, humidex values will continue to be in the mid-30s.

Friday is expected to be the most oppressive day of the week, with a temperature of 29 C and a humidex of 39. An approaching cold front could trigger strong thunderstorms late in the day.

Behind that, temperatures and humidity will drop into the weekend. And it looks like the cooler air will stick around for the second week of the construction holiday.