Here's who's coming to the 2024 Montreal Comiccon

Ricky, Julian, and, naturally, Bubbles are coming to Montreal.

The trio (played by Robb Wells, John Paul Tremblay and Mike Smith respectively) will be among the guests at the 2024 Montreal Comiccon that will be at the Palais des Congres from July 5 to 7.

Comiccon says that the two Nova Scotians (Tremblay and Smith) and New Brunswicker (Wells) will be in character for their appearance.

Other guests booked for this year's celebration of comics, sci-fi, fantasy, wrestling, and all things nerd are voice actor Jodi Benson (Ariel from The Little Mermaid), Vincent D'Onofrio (Marvel's Kingpin), Giancarlo Esposito, and Robert Englund of Freddy Kruger fame.

Wrestlers Kevin Nash and Rob Van Dam will also be among the guests.

View all the guests at this year's event here.

Tickets start at $84 for general admission for three days.