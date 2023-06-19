Here's what you need to know about Monday's byelection in NDG-Westmount

One of four federal byelections will take place in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace-Westmount riding on Monday.

The seat was held by former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Garneau since 2008. He announced his retirement in March.

The candidates from the major parties vying for his spot are:

Laurence Massey, Bloc Quebecois

Mathew Kaminski, Conservative

Jonathan Pedneault, Green

Anna Gainey, Liberal

Jean-Francois Fillion

Sean Carson (Rhinoceros), Yves Gilbert (Christian Heritage), Alex Tainman Montagano (Centrist), Tiny Olinga (People's Party of Canada) and Felix Vincent Ardea (no affiliation) are also on the ballot.

To find a voting station, visit this Elections Canada website.

The riding has been a Liberal stronghold since its creation in 2013. The former Notre-Dame-de-Grace--Lachine was won by the NDP in 2011.

Polls open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 9:30 p.m.

To vote, you need to be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen and a resident in the riding since May 15. You will need to also provide proof of your identity and address with a driver's license or any card issued by a Canadian government with a photo and address.

You can also bring a voter information card with another proof of address.

A list of valid ids can be found here.

The federal riding of NDG-Westmount.