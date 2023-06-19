Here's what you need to know about Monday's byeleciton in NDG-Westmount
One of four federal byelections will take place in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace-Westmount riding on Monday.
The seat was held by former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Garneau since 2008. He announced his retirement in March.
The candidates from the major parties vying for his spot are:
- Laurence Massey, Bloc Quebecois
- Mathew Kaminski, Conservative
- Jonathan Pedneault, Green
- Anna Gainey, Liberal
- Jean-Francois Fillion
Sean Carson (Rhinoceros), Yves Gilbert (Christian Heritage), Alex Tainman Montagano (Centrist), Tiny Olinga (People's Party of Canada) and Felix Vincent Ardea (no affiliation) are also on the ballot.
- To find a voting station, visit this Elections Canada website.
The riding has been a Liberal stronghold since its creation in 2013. The former Notre-Dame-de-Grace--Lachine was won by the NDP in 2011.
Polls open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 9:30 p.m.
To vote, you need to be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen and a resident in the riding since May 15. You will need to also provide proof of your identity and address with a driver's license or any card issued by a Canadian government with a photo and address.
You can also bring a voter information card with another proof of address.
A list of valid ids can be found here.
The federal riding of NDG-Westmount.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what observers are watching for in Monday's four federal byelections
Four new MPs are set to be elected to the House of Commons Monday in a handful of byelections that political watchers say could expose rifts within the Conservative party and bring a new Liberal cabinet hopeful into the fold.
Weekend shootings across U.S. leave 6 dead and dozens injured
A spate of weekend mass shootings and violence across the U.S. killed at least six people, including a Pennsylvania state trooper, and left dozens injured.
Spotify executive calls Harry and Meghan 'grifters' after 'Archetypes' podcast deal ends
An executive at Spotify called Prince Harry and Megan 'grifters' the day after the news dropped that the pair’s podcast 'Archetypes' would no longer be on the streaming platform.
Here's how wildfires are starting: experts answer your questions
As fires continue to burn in Canada, CTVNews.ca helps answer questions from how a wildfire starts to how a person can be held responsible for igniting one.
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
Attorney General Garland keeps poker face as firestorm erupts after Trump charges
On his first day as attorney general, Merrick Garland pledged a return to what he called the "norms" of the Justice Department and said he would work to eliminate the perception of political interference. But in the two years since he took office, the former federal judge has found himself in the middle of a political firestorm of historic proportions.
Smoky conditions return to Toronto as Environment Canada warns of air pollution due to wildfires
Individuals living in Toronto and other regions of southern Ontario were warned of smoky conditions due to wildfires in the area Sunday.
5 things to know for Monday, June 19, 2023
Voters prepare to cast their ballot in four federal byelections, city councillors discuss a public memorial following the Trans-Canada Highway crash in Manitoba, and a deadly weekend of mass shootings in the U.S.
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
Toronto
-
Boy killed in fatal shooting east of Toronto
A boy is dead after a fatal shooting east of Toronto on Sunday night.
-
'Significant changes' to Toronto's transit system explained in new TTC video
The video explains a number of changes to the TTC that will remain in place until the fall.
-
Blue Jays' Sunday night loss to Tigers was the team's largest blown lead since 2019
“They did a lot of damage at the bottom of the order,” Jays manager John Schneider said. “You can't let good offences kind of get rolling like that.”
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area CUPE workers to return to work Monday after accepting tentative deal
After more than a month of picketing, CUPE Local 5047 members will be returning to work Monday after ratifying their latest contract offer.
-
'It's been really dehumanizing': Calls grow for leadership review of Blaine Higgs after Policy 713 changes
From musings about an early provincial election to calls for a leadership review, Policy 713 changes have prompted turbulence in New Brunswick politics.
-
Community affected by Tantallon, N.S., wildfire calls for long-term solutions
Many of the communities that had to leave their homes in the Tantallon-area wildfire only had one way in and out of their subdivision. Now, the community of Westwood Hills is pressuring the city to fast-track more exits.
London
-
London area forecast for June 19, 2023
The sun dominates this week with temperatures reaching 30 C, humidex making it feel more like 35 c on Tuesday.
-
Most of Ontario remains under fire bans with 3 times as many wildfires reported in 2023
Most of Ontario remains under a provincial fire ban, with three times as many wildfires reported in 2023 compared to the same time period last year.
-
'I owed him drug money': Man allegedly breaks into London, Ont. apartment, shoots off fireworks
A wild scene played out in an eleventh floor apartment in northeast London where a man said he had fireworks shot at him. The London Police Service said they were called to 'a disturbance' at 114 Arbour Glen Cres. just before noon on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP investigate fatal two-vehicle crash
One person has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 early Saturday morning.
-
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
-
Most of Ontario remains under fire bans with 3 times as many wildfires reported in 2023
Most of Ontario remains under a provincial fire ban, with three times as many wildfires reported in 2023 compared to the same time period last year.
Calgary
-
Calgary travellers concerned about higher prices, less options as WestJet merges Sunwing Airlines with mainline business
Some Calgary travellers are concerned about WestJet’s plan to wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate it into its mainline business.
-
'Nervous anticipation': Flashbacks of 2013 flood in southern Alberta come every June
Every June, many Calgarians who live near the Bow and Elbow rivers start to worry.
-
One last engine run becomes a sendoff for longtime RCAF member
David Clemens could not think of a better way to send his late father off than in a Lancaster aircraft at the Bomber Command Museum of Canada.
Kitchener
-
Voters in Oxford cast their ballots in federal byelection
Voters are heading to the polls today to cast their ballot in four federal byelections. One of those ridings is Oxford, which includes the communities of Woodstock, Ingersoll and Tillsonburg.
-
Man airlifted to hospital after off-road vehicle crash in North Dumfries
A Cambridge man was airlifted to hospital Sunday after a serious off-road vehicle crash in North Dumfries.
-
30,000 chicks stolen from Huron County farmer
Huron Perth Crime Stoppers and local police are investigating after a farmer notified them Thursday that thousands of 15-day-old chicks were missing from their chicken barn on Line 17, South Huron.
Vancouver
-
'They chose death and not to give in to cruelty': Vancouver Baha'i community marks grim anniversary
Sunday marked the grim 40th anniversary of the public execution of Baha'i women in Iran.
-
B.C. clinic offers cancer screenings for unattached patients
A Victoria-based clinic is trying to tackle an issue faced by many British Columbians – creating easier access to cancer screenings for unattached patients, or those without a family doctor.
-
'June-uary has arrived': Snow falls on Interior highway passes
After a month of hot, dry weather, travellers on highway passes in B.C.'s southern Interior were in for a surprise Sunday morning, as snow fell in high elevations.
Edmonton
-
'None of my neighbours know about it': Concerned citizens say not enough public awareness around proposed bylaw changes
The City of Edmonton is making a major change this year, which will dictate how the city grows and densifies in coming decades.
-
'Grateful for the rain': Wet weather helps firefighters make progress on Fort Chipewyan fire
Steady rain is helping firefighters in Alberta tackle the 73 wildfires still burning in the province, meaning hundreds of evacuees may soon be heading home.
-
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting on Saddle Lake Cree Nation
One person is dead and two others were taken to hospital after a reported shooting on Saddle Lake Cree Nation Saturday.
Windsor
-
Unattended cooking to blame for Sunday evening fire
Crews were called to the scene in the area of Walker Road near Richmond Street around 6 p.m. on Sunday.
-
Warmth and sunshine for Windsor-Essex on Monday
Lots of sunshine on the way for the region this week.
-
Most of Ontario remains under fire bans with 3 times as many wildfires reported in 2023
Most of Ontario remains under a provincial fire ban, with three times as many wildfires reported in 2023 compared to the same time period last year.
Regina
-
Bull riding, petting zoos and chariot races just some attractions for Sask. rodeo
A sure sign of summer, that's how the start of Saskatchewan's rodeo season in Pilot Butte could be described.
-
Province nets $3 million less after reselling 10 liquor licenses
The province has brought in fewer funds after being forced to sell 10 liquor permits for a second time.
-
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
Ottawa
-
Child rescued from water at Mooney's Bay beach
Emergency crews responded to a call at 12:30 p.m. Sunday for an unconscious child at Mooney's Bay off Riverside Drive.
-
Police investigating the death of an infant in Hawkesbury, Ont.
Emergency crews responded to a home in Hawkesbury at approximately 5 a.m. Saturday for an infant in medical distress, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
City of Ottawa re-establishes working group to address rat infestations
The city of Ottawa is bringing back its rat-mitigation working group to coordinate the city's response to rats, as residents raise concerns about rodents roaming around properties.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon explores partners for future greenhouse facility
With Saskatoon’s city-run greenhouse effectively shuttered, administration is exploring the idea of finding outside partners to share the use, and cost, of a potential new facility.
-
For the Dads: Annual ride is a powerful show of support
In a powerful show of support, hundreds of bikers hit the streets for the Ride for Dad event on Saturday.
-
Sask. RCMP lay murder charge in death on Muskoday First Nation
A 24-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder following a death on Muskoday First Nation early Saturday morning.