    Here's what Als QB Fajardo eats before every game

    Quarterback Cody Fajardo poses for a photo during the Montreal Alouettes media day, part of the CFL's Grey Cup week in Hamilton, Ont., Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. Montreal Alouettes will play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 110th Grey Cup on Sunday.

    Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo's pre-game meal is a constant.

    "I am so simple. I get Subway," he said. "Every game day."

    Simple yet quite complicated, in reality.

    The Fajardo sub is turkey on Italian herb and cheese bread with lettuce, tomatoes, extra onions, cucumbers, green peppers, olives, salt and pepper and a dash of ranch dressing.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 16, 2023.

