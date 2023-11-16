Here’s what Als QB Fajardo eats before every game

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo's pre-game meal is a constant.

"I am so simple. I get Subway," he said. "Every game day."

Simple yet quite complicated, in reality.

The Fajardo sub is turkey on Italian herb and cheese bread with lettuce, tomatoes, extra onions, cucumbers, green peppers, olives, salt and pepper and a dash of ranch dressing.



