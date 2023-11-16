Here’s what Als QB Fajardo eats before every game
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo's pre-game meal is a constant.
"I am so simple. I get Subway," he said. "Every game day."
Simple yet quite complicated, in reality.
The Fajardo sub is turkey on Italian herb and cheese bread with lettuce, tomatoes, extra onions, cucumbers, green peppers, olives, salt and pepper and a dash of ranch dressing.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 16, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of years of rape, abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
Sean "Diddy" Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.
Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban
The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.
Snoop Dogg, known worldwide for his cannabis enthusiasm, says he's 'giving up smoke'
It's the end of an era -- after decades of making it a staple of his persona, Snoop Dogg might be dropping his weed-smoking habit like it’s hot.
Eastern Ontario youth hockey player saved by neck guard
The governing body for amateur hockey in eastern Ontario says a youth hockey player was saved by a neck guard after being cut by a skate
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
Canadian man who attacked Pelosi's husband convicted of federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges
A jury on Thursday convicted the Canadian man who broke into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home last year of federal charges for seeking to hold her hostage and attacking her husband with a hammer.
TREND LINE Trudeau's Liberals trailing Poilievre's Conservatives in ballot tracking, power index: Nanos
It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, more than 20 injured, some seriously: officials
A Chicago commuter train collided with rail equipment Thursday morning, injuring more than 20 people, some of them critically, fire officials said.
Toronto
-
'My heart broke,' Brampton mayor says after asylum seeker dies in tent outside former Peel Region shelter
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says the death of an asylum-seeker camped outside a former Peel Region shelter on Tuesday night should be a wake up call to other levels of government who need to provide immediate support to municipalities dealing with the growing refugee crisis.
-
'I thought I won $10': Ontario man did a 'double take' after winning major lottery prize
A Woodbridge, Ont. lottery winner was so speechless when he learned he won, that the cashier at the store offered him a water bottle and told him to have a seat.
-
Doug Ford government tables bill to reverse Ontario urban boundary changes
The Doug Ford government has tabled legislation that will officially reverse changes to the urban boundaries of multiple cities while also ensuring “immunity” for those involved in the decision-making process.
Atlantic
-
CFL may shift focus away from Halifax as league continues strategy to add 10th team
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie has identified a potential owner for a future expansion team in Halifax.
-
Man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant: Digby RCMP
Digby RCMP says a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old man in connection with incidents of intimate partner violence that occurred Wednesday in the town.
-
Weather statement issued for Nova Scotia as fall storm brings rain and wind to the Maritimes Saturday
A Special Weather Statement has been issued for the province of Nova Scotia by Environment Canada for the heavy rain and high winds that are expected Saturday and ending Sunday morning.
London
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
-
'How many more lives are we going to lose?': Residents demand changes on Commissioners Road East
Marcia Patterson's stomach drops when she hears ambulance sirens along Commissioners Road East. On July 31, 2023 a 22-year-old motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection, and on Wednesday night, police confirmed another fatality a short distance away.
-
London doctor arrested following mischief investigation
A prominent London, Ont. doctor has been arrested on a charge of mischief following an incident last month.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
-
North Bay man charged with sex assault of minors, drug trafficking
A 47-year-old North Bay man has been charged with sexually assaulting four people under the age of 16, as well as drug trafficking offences.
Calgary
-
Man shot to death in Calgary parking lot identified by police
Calgary police have released the identity of a man shot to death in Marlborough Park.
-
Speed, alcohol believed factors in deadly Deerfoot crash: Calgary police
Calgary police say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a deadly crash on Deerfoot Trail on Wednesday.
-
'Hard pill to swallow': Seniors respond to rent increases at southwest Calgary retirement home
Local seniors facing a 55 per cent hike in their rent at a southwest Calgary retirement home will now see that increase cut in half, but some say that’s still too high of a price to pay while living on a fixed income.
Kitchener
-
'We're trailblazers': Magic mushroom advocates aim to pave path towards legalization
The lawyer that represents some staff at FunGuyz, a magic mushroom dispensary with locations across Ontario including Cambridge, says they’re planning to make a big move next week in hopes of getting closer to legalization.
-
Tactical officers arrest man at Kitchener apartment building
Multiple tactical officers, including one holding what appeared to be a battering ram, were seen leaving the building.
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Minimum earnings, tip protection proposed for B.C. ride-hailing and delivery workers
The B.C. government has unveiled a set of proposed employment standards for "gig workers" with Uber, SkipTheDishes and other app-based services, including minimum earnings and tip protections.
-
Majority of B.C. residents report spending at least 50% of household income on housing: poll
Habitat for Humanity released the results of its second annual nationwide housing poll on Wednesday. As usual with housing-related polling in Canada, the results were grim. Also as usual, they were particularly grim in B.C.
-
Man arrested after 'violent' assault with a baseball bat outside Prince George business: RCMP
A man has been arrested after what RCMP are calling a violent assault outside a Prince George business last month that sent one person to hospital.
Edmonton
-
Alberta mom pleads guilty to sexually abusing toddler
A Strathcona County woman has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing her own toddler.
-
Edmonton man accused of possessing 'among the worst' child sexual abuse material seen by investigators
"Extreme" child sexual abuse material was recently found on an Edmonton man's computer, leading to charges, police in Alberta say.
-
Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban
The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.
Windsor
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
-
Porch pirate sought on Matchette Road
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help after a porch pirate theft in west Windsor.
-
Five Home Depot shoplifters arrested during crackdown: WPS
Windsor police have arrested five people and recovered $4,000 in stolen merchandise during a crackdown on shoplifting this week at a local Home Depot stores.
Regina
-
Sask. introduces bill to end collection of federal carbon tax on home heating
On Thursday, Saskatchewan introduced its "Carbon Tax Fairness for Families Amendment" Act, also known as Bill 151, which would order the provincial gas supplier to stop collecting federal carbon tax on home heating.
-
Woman, 2 children taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle, Regina police say
Regina police say a woman and two children were taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street Wednesday afternoon.
-
'It's a great feeling': Moose Jaw Warriors' Firkus leading WHL in goals and points
Moose Jaw Warriors’ forward Jagger Firkus is leading the Western Hockey League (WHL) in points (40) and goals (21) in 19 games so far this season.
Ottawa
-
'I want them to apologize': Deaf, blind Ottawa man has close call with vehicle
A deaf and blind Ottawa man is speaking out after a close call with a vehicle in Orléans this week.
-
CBSA intercepts 72 stolen vehicles intended to be sold abroad
The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced it has intercepted and seized 72 stolen vehicles before they were illegally exported from Canada.
-
Firefighters rescue worker from pile of plexiglass in south Ottawa
Firefighters rescued a worker trapped underneath multiple sheets of plexiglass in Ottawa's south-end on Thursday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. nurses have clocked more than a million hours of overtime this year, union says
The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses said nurses have clocked more than a million hours of overtime this year as they face a shortage in their profession.
-
Sask. man saves 114-year-old train station by moving it with truck
A Saskatchewan man saved his hometown’s 114-year-old train station from the wrecking ball this week.
-
Sask. introduces bill to end collection of federal carbon tax on home heating
On Thursday, Saskatchewan introduced its "Carbon Tax Fairness for Families Amendment" Act, also known as Bill 151, which would order the provincial gas supplier to stop collecting federal carbon tax on home heating.