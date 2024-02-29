Here's how people are reacting after Bill 21 was upheld by the Quebec Court of Appeal

Quebec's highest court ruled Thursday that the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21, is constitutional, delivering a major victory to the François Legault government.

A panel of three judges ruled in a 290-page decision that the law, introduced in 2019, does not violate the Charter. It also overturned an earlier ruling that exempted English school boards from the law. The law bans public sector workers in positions of authority, including teachers, judges, and police officers, from wearing religious symbols on the job.

Several groups intervened in the case, including the National Council of Canadian Muslims, the Canadian Human Rights Commission, and Mouvement Laïque Québécois.

Here's how some groups reacted to Thursday's ruling.

English Montreal School Board mulling appeal

Quebec's largest English school board, the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) was one of the major players in the fight against the law.

On Thursday, the chair of the EMSB, Joe Ortona, said he was "disappointed" in the decision and that he is considering what the next steps will be.

"It's disappointing. The Supreme Court has for decades spoken unanimously about the importance of schools boards' power of management and control over issues of language and culture and we feel that religion and religious liberty is a matter of culture for which we have the right to manage and control within our schools," he told reporters at the Quebec Court of Appeal shortly after the ruling came out.

Ortona said his "heart goes out" to the teachers in Quebec who are affected by the law. "I've said this over and over again, no students and no parents have ever complained about a teacher in the class wearing a religious symbol," he said.

An appeal of Thursday's judgment is "always on the table," he said, but before the board takes that step, he has a lot to consider, including whether or not there are grounds to appeal and what the chances of success will be. He also defended the EMSB's legal costs in the fight against Bill 21, saying the board has spent $1.3 million over the last five years, representing a small fraction of the $2 billion budget in that timeframe.

"I understand it's taxpayer money but nobody seems to ask the Government of Quebec these questions. We won unanimously on Bill 40, we got a total win in our favour. The government just decided to launch an appeal pretty much just because they can. Nobody asks them about money. They launched this appeal, nobody asked them about money. If we win on [Bil 96], they're going to appeal. Nobody's asking them about money. All sides, it costs money to appeal," he said.

'A great victory for Quebec'

On the other side of the spectrum, the pro-Bill 21 group Mouvement Laïque Québécois hailed the ruling a major win. The group, which advocates for secularism in Quebec society, was one of the groups that had intervenor status in the case before the court.

"It's a great victory for Quebec. It's a great victory for all provinces and it's especially a victory for Quebec's liberty, Quebec's autonomy because of a part of the ruling on the notwithstanding clause," said the group's lawyer, Guillaume Rousseau.

"Basically, what the Court of Appeal is saying is that Quebc can use the notwithstanding clause as it wishes. It can use it preventively and it can use it on targeting many sections of both charters. There's no problem using the notwithstanding clause in Bill 21."

Muslim group vows to fight 'discriminatory' law

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) also joined the EMSB in the legal challenge.

In a statement on social media, the group said it was also "disappointed" by the court's ruling and vowed to keep fighting what it called a "discriminatory" law.

"We will keep fighting - including in the courts. This is not the end," the post read.

"We do not accept a Quebec and a Canada where our civil liberties and religious rights are nothing more than permissions that can be removed at the whims of politicians. Quebecers will continue this fight - every day."

We are deeply disappointed by the Quebec Court of Appeal’s decision today to uphold Bill 21, the discriminatory law that bars many public servants in Quebec from wearing religious symbols on the job.



We will keep fighting - including in the courts. This is not the end.



