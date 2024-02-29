MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Bill 21: Quebec Court of Appeal rules secularism law is constitutional

    People take part in a demonstration following a Superior Court ruling on Bill 21, Quebec's secularism law, in Montreal on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson People take part in a demonstration following a Superior Court ruling on Bill 21, Quebec's secularism law, in Montreal on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    The Quebec Court of Appeal has ruled that the province's secularism law, better known as Bill 21, is constitutional and has overturned a lower court ruling that exempted English school boards from the law.

    In a decision today, the province's highest court upholds much of a 2021 Quebec Superior Court ruling, which said the law's use of the notwithstanding clause overrode infringements of fundamental rights.

    The 2019 law declares the province is a secular state and includes a provision prohibiting public sector workers in positions of authority — including teachers, judges, and police officers — from wearing religious symbols on the job.

    This is a breaking news story. More coming.

