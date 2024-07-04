Here are the weekend road closures in and around Montreal

Drivers in and around Montreal should be aware that various closures are planned for the weekend.

In addition, the second International Fireworks Competition is on Thursday night at 10 p.m., meaning roads on and around the Jacques-Cartier Bridge will close at 8 p.m.

Planning trips accordingly is advised.

The International Loto-Quebec Fireworks are Thursday night and the Jacques Cartier Bridge will be closed in both directions from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels (Ville-Marie Expressway) will also be closed, heading east between exit 4 (A-10, Victoria Bridge, Robert-Bourassa Blvd., de la Montagne St.) and Panet Street.

Notre-Dame Street will also be closed east of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

Bonaventure Highway (A-10)

From Friday at midnight to Saturday at 9 a.m., the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) east will be closed between exit 4 and the Samuel-De Champlain bridge.

In addition, one of two lanes will be closed in both directions on the span of the highway connecting Montreal to Nuns' Island.

Madeleine-Parent Bridge (A-30)

From Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m.; and from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m.; and from Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., one lane will be open in each direction on the Acier Highway (A-30) in Beauharnois and Salaberry-de-Valleyfield between km. 15 and 22, including the Madeleine-Parent bridge.

As a result, the following will be default closures on Highway 30 westbound:

The Energie Boulevard/ Saint-Louis Road (R-236) entrance.

Canal Road exit (17).

Canal Road etnrance.

Other roadwork on the highway are as follows:

On Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., two of three lanes will be closed on the westbound span of the bridge.

On Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., one lane will be open in each direction between km. 48 and 51 on Highway 30 in Saint-Constant.

From Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m., one lane will be open in each direction from km. 45 to 48 in Saint-Constant.

As a result, the following are default closures heading west:

Exit 47 (A-730, R-132, Sainte-Catherine, Honoré-Mercier bridge).

The Highway 730 South entrance.

Montreal streets

Rose-de-Lima Street

In the Southwest borough, Rose-de-Lima Street is closed long-term between Saint-Antoine and Saint-Jacques streets and the Rose-de-Lima / Saint-Jacques intersection will close as of June 25.

Rene-Levesque Boulevard

In the Ville-Marie borough, two lanes will be open westbound and one eastbound on Rene-Levesque Boulevard, between Atateken and Beaudry streets, on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

De Lorimier Avenue

In the Ville-Marie borough, the two lanes of De Lorimier Avenue northbound are closed between Rene-Levesque Boulevard and Maisonneuve Boulevard from July 8 to 26. The southbound lanes will remain open.

Bridge Street

In the Southwest borough, one lane will be open in each direction on Bridge Street, between Mill and des Irlandais, until October 2024.

Montée Major (Terrebonne)

In Terrebonne, from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., Montée Major will be closed between Gascon Street (R-337) and Bocage Street.

REM (Réseau express métropolitain)

On Saturday and Sunday, between 5:30 a.m. and 7.30 a.m., the REM service will be unavailable due to a systems update. Buses will provide the service during this period.

Airport drop off

There is a new express drop-off at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) at parking lots P4 and P10 every day from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A free shuttle service is every five minutes.

For up-to-date closures and construction information, visit Quebec511.info. All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather or operational constraints.