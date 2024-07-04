Here are the weekend road closures in and around Montreal
Drivers in and around Montreal should be aware that various closures are planned for the weekend.
In addition, the second International Fireworks Competition is on Thursday night at 10 p.m., meaning roads on and around the Jacques-Cartier Bridge will close at 8 p.m.
Planning trips accordingly is advised.
Fireworks
- The International Loto-Quebec Fireworks are Thursday night and the Jacques Cartier Bridge will be closed in both directions from 8 p.m. to midnight.
- The Ville-Marie and Viger tunnels (Ville-Marie Expressway) will also be closed, heading east between exit 4 (A-10, Victoria Bridge, Robert-Bourassa Blvd., de la Montagne St.) and Panet Street.
- Notre-Dame Street will also be closed east of the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.
Bonaventure Highway (A-10)
- From Friday at midnight to Saturday at 9 a.m., the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) east will be closed between exit 4 and the Samuel-De Champlain bridge.
- In addition, one of two lanes will be closed in both directions on the span of the highway connecting Montreal to Nuns' Island.
Madeleine-Parent Bridge (A-30)
- From Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m.; and from Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m.; and from Sunday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., one lane will be open in each direction on the Acier Highway (A-30) in Beauharnois and Salaberry-de-Valleyfield between km. 15 and 22, including the Madeleine-Parent bridge.
As a result, the following will be default closures on Highway 30 westbound:
- The Energie Boulevard/ Saint-Louis Road (R-236) entrance.
- Canal Road exit (17).
- Canal Road etnrance.
Other roadwork on the highway are as follows:
- On Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., two of three lanes will be closed on the westbound span of the bridge.
- On Saturday, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., one lane will be open in each direction between km. 48 and 51 on Highway 30 in Saint-Constant.
- From Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m., one lane will be open in each direction from km. 45 to 48 in Saint-Constant.
As a result, the following are default closures heading west:
- Exit 47 (A-730, R-132, Sainte-Catherine, Honoré-Mercier bridge).
- The Highway 730 South entrance.
Montreal streets
Rose-de-Lima Street
- In the Southwest borough, Rose-de-Lima Street is closed long-term between Saint-Antoine and Saint-Jacques streets and the Rose-de-Lima / Saint-Jacques intersection will close as of June 25.
Rene-Levesque Boulevard
- In the Ville-Marie borough, two lanes will be open westbound and one eastbound on Rene-Levesque Boulevard, between Atateken and Beaudry streets, on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
De Lorimier Avenue
- In the Ville-Marie borough, the two lanes of De Lorimier Avenue northbound are closed between Rene-Levesque Boulevard and Maisonneuve Boulevard from July 8 to 26. The southbound lanes will remain open.
Bridge Street
- In the Southwest borough, one lane will be open in each direction on Bridge Street, between Mill and des Irlandais, until October 2024.
Montée Major (Terrebonne)
- In Terrebonne, from Friday at 9 p.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., Montée Major will be closed between Gascon Street (R-337) and Bocage Street.
REM (Réseau express métropolitain)
- On Saturday and Sunday, between 5:30 a.m. and 7.30 a.m., the REM service will be unavailable due to a systems update. Buses will provide the service during this period.
Airport drop off
- There is a new express drop-off at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) at parking lots P4 and P10 every day from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A free shuttle service is every five minutes.
For up-to-date closures and construction information, visit Quebec511.info. All work may be subject to cancellation due to weather or operational constraints.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Here are the weekend road closures in and around Montreal
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trying to sell or buy a home this summer? What a realtor says you should know
In the first few weeks of summer, the real estate sector is experiencing an upturn marked by more housing inventory, a Canadian realtor says
What you need to know about a possible LCBO strike on Friday
Ontarians could see long lineups at LCBO stores across the province today as customers prepare for a possible strike that will close all LCBO locations for the next two weeks.
Conservatives paid $8.5M on advertising in 2023, trouncing Liberals, NDP
The well-funded Conservative Party of Canada spent more than $8.5 million on advertising last year, substantially exceeding what its political rivals dropped to get their message out.
No Frills grocery stores drop 'multi-buy' offer
As receipts tick ever higher for Canadians at the grocery store and shoppers continue to search for savings, one Canadian grocer has ended a perceived deal.
Hurricane Beryl churns toward Mexico after leaving destruction in Jamaica and eastern Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl ripped off roofs in Jamaica, jumbled fishing boats in Barbados and damaged or destroyed 95 per cent of homes on a pair of islands in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before rumbling past the Cayman Islands early Thursday and taking aim at Mexico's Caribbean coast. At least nine people were killed.
Victoria and David Beckham recreate their wedding day photos 25 years later
The British power couple got hitched in 1999, fusing the worlds of fashion and football forever. While their marriage has endured 25 years later, the pair have come to regret some of the minor details of their big day.
Son asks court to sell B.C. home he co-owns with his mother, despite her objections
A B.C. judge has ordered the sale of a Surrey home despite the objections of the woman who lives there, who owns it jointly with her son.
Will Justin Trudeau step down, or stay on? Survey shows what Canadians think
A majority of Canadians think Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will stay on to lead his party in the next election even as his approval ratings are still extremely low, a new poll suggests.
Biden tells Democratic governors he needs more sleep and plans to stop scheduling events after 8 p.m.
U.S. President Joe Biden told Democratic governors during a meeting at the White House on Wednesday that part of his plan going forward is to stop scheduling events after 8 p.m. so that he can get more sleep, according to three sources briefed on his comments.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
What you need to know about a possible LCBO strike on Friday
Ontarians could see long lineups at LCBO stores across the province today as customers prepare for a possible strike that will close all LCBO locations for the next two weeks.
-
'A disturbing event:' Woman and child carjacked outside Mississauga shopping plaza
Three suspects are at-large after a woman and her child were carjacked in Mississauga on Wednesday.
-
Police seize loaded gun and $3.5M in drugs after arresting man in Mississauga
An investigation into an armed individual in a Mississauga neighbourhood has led to the seizure of drugs that carry an estimated street value of $3.5 million, police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Bluesfest kicks off Thursday night, here's what you need to know
Ottawa Bluesfest's 30th anniversary kicks off Thursday night with a "star-studded lineup worthy of the occasion," according to its organizers.
-
Ottawa police seeking assistance identifying unconscious man in hospital
The Ottawa police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a man who's unconscious in the hospital.
-
No Frills grocery stores drop 'multi-buy' offer
As receipts tick ever higher for Canadians at the grocery store and shoppers continue to search for savings, one Canadian grocer has ended a perceived deal.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton police ask some residents to ‘shelter in place’ during operation
The Fredericton Police Force is asking residents on Wallace Avenue, Oak Avenue, Park Street and Maple Street to “shelter in place” Thursday afternoon.
-
N.S. RCMP continue to search for man wanted on 2 provincewide warrants
The RCMP continues to search for a 36-year-old Wentworth, N.S., man wanted on two provincewide arrest warrants.
-
Portuguese man o' war seen on coastal beaches: Nova Scotia Parks
Nova Scotia Parks says Portuguese man o' war have been spotted on Atlantic coastal beaches recently.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador premier takes aim at Ottawa over reopened cod fishery
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.
-
Evacuation order lifted in central Labrador after wildfires forced them to flee
There was relief in central Labrador Wednesday night as officials lifted a wildfire evacuation order, allowing people to return to their homes in Churchill Falls two weeks after they were asked to flee.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador fishers say commercial cod fishery should not reopen
The union representing inshore fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador is calling on the federal government to reverse its recent decision to reopen the commercial Northern cod fishery.
Northern Ontario
-
Full fuel tank was dangling from transport on Hwy. 17, northern Ont. police say
The driver of a commercial motor vehicle has been charged after police noticed something dangling underneath the vehicle.
-
Drug trafficking suspects charged with armed home invasion in Sudbury
One suspect from Sudbury and two from southern Ontario have been charged after a group of masked people broke into a home on Colonial Court early Wednesday morning.
-
Judge aims to issue a quick decision in case of northern Ont. homes contaminated with radioactive rock
A federal appeals hearing ended Thursday involving three homeowners from Elliot Lake, Ont., seeking to have radioactive rock removed from their homes.
London
-
Murder involving two youths shocks Huron County community
A tight-knit Huron County community remains in disbelief after learning a 13-year-old local boy has been charged with first-degree murder. The age of the accused, confirmed by the court, has sent shockwaves through the village of Holmesville.
-
Oxford police investigating fatal collision in East Zorra-Tavistock
Early this morning, Oxford OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision in East Zorra-Tavistock that claimed one life, and sent two to hospital.
-
Missing child located in nearby swimming pool without vitals
Sarnia Police Services responded to a call about a missing child on Wednesday afternoon, last seen at a residence in the area of Hillcrest Drive and Rutherglen Drive.
Kitchener
-
Man arrested in connection to firework incident involving Waterloo, Ont., city councillor
Waterloo, Ont., regional police have arrested a man in connection to a Canada Day firework incident involving a city councillor.
-
Hagersville teen charged with first-degree murder
Six Nations Police have charged a 17-year-old with first-degree murder.
-
What you need to know about a possible LCBO strike on Friday
Ontarians could see long lineups at LCBO stores across the province today as customers prepare for a possible strike that will close all LCBO locations for the next two weeks.
Windsor
-
Provincial Road closed at Walker Road after crash
Windsor police have closed a busy intersection after a vehicle struck a pole.
-
Deal ratified for Windsor border officers
Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and Customs and Immigration Union (CIU) members who work at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) have voted to ratify their tentative agreement.
-
Canadian National Junior Hockey Team summer camp coming to Windsor
The City of Windsor and the Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club have teamed up with Hockey Canada to bring the Canadian National Junior Team Summer Camp and exhibition games to the WFCU Centre this month.
Barrie
-
New details released after body found near Highway 400 ramp in Barrie
Police say the death of a man found in a grassy area near a Highway 400 ramp in Barrie late last month is not considered suspicious.
-
Rash of thefts from Barrie store under investigation
Barrie Police Services is asking for the public’s help locating a man believed to be responsible for a series of thefts.
-
Motorcyclist injured in crash on Highway 400
Police are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle and car that happened on Highway 400 early Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Incoming heat may trigger warnings in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley: ECCC
An incoming heat wave has prompted a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
Cluster of earthquakes off B.C. coast 'business as usual,' seismologist says
A British Columbia seismologist says there's nothing dangerous or unusual about a recent flurry of earthquake activity off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
-
'Like urban warfare': Community-led police oversight project launched in Vancouver
Two community groups in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside have announced a new police oversight project aimed at documenting troubling interactions with law enforcement in the impoverished neighbourhood.
Vancouver Island
-
Cluster of earthquakes off B.C. coast 'business as usual,' seismologist says
A British Columbia seismologist says there's nothing dangerous or unusual about a recent flurry of earthquake activity off the west coast of Vancouver Island.
-
Police seize 20 guns, thousands of bullets, 4.5 kg of cocaine from Greater Victoria home
A Greater Victoria man has been arrested and released from custody after police seized several guns, thousands of rounds of ammunition and four and a half kilograms of cocaine from a home in Langford, B.C., last week.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings, urges passengers to expect delays
BC Ferries is warning travellers between Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland to expect major delays after mechanical problems forced the cancellation of at least two sailings Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
West St. Paul home a total loss after massive fire
A West St. Paul home is a total loss after it went up in flames Thursday.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning taking over Winnipeg, surrounding areas: ECCC
Winnipeg and surrounding areas are under a severe thunderstorm warning according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Unveiling of Chief Peguis monument facing delays
The creation of a monument that will honour Chief Peguis and the 1817 treaty he signed is facing delays.
Calgary
-
'Incredibly concerning': Calgary taekwondo instructor facing child pornography charges
A Calgary taekwondo instructor is facing child pornography charges.
-
New E. coli infection discovered at Calgary preschool
Fueling Brain Academy, the preschool and daycare company at the centre of an E. coli outbreak last year, is dealing with another case.
-
Former Eau Claire YMCA building to reopen as athletic club with Nordic spa
We now know what will take over the space once occupied by Calgary's Eau Claire YMCA.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire burns out of control near Suncor's Firebag oilsands site
A wildfire burning out of control in northern Alberta on Thursday prompted Suncor Energy Inc. to withdraw all non-essential workers from its Firebag oilsands site.
-
Violent sexual offender to be released in Edmonton again: police
A violent sexual offender who has been the subject of multiple police alerts will soon be released from jail again.
-
Autopsy confirms death of woman found in Mill Creek Ravine was homicide
The death of a woman whose body was found in Mill Creek Ravine last week has been ruled a homicide.
Regina
-
Sask. files injunction in light of federal carbon tax dispute
The Government of Saskatchewan has filed an injunction in light of the federal government sending the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) after the province’s bank account, Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday.
-
Regina man charged with attempted murder following assault at garage sale
A Regina man has been charged with attempted murder following an investigation into an assault at a garage sale on June 20.
-
All Co-op cardlock locations across Western Canada back online in light of cybersecurity incident
All 398 Co-op cardlock locations across Western Canada are back online, according to an update on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillor's leadership at private Christian school revealed in leaked document
A leaked document reveals a Saskatoon city councillor's involvement at a private Christian school embroiled in abuse allegations.
-
Sask. files injunction in light of federal carbon tax dispute
The Government of Saskatchewan has filed an injunction in light of the federal government sending the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) after the province’s bank account, Premier Scott Moe said on Thursday.
-
Greg Fertuck to be sentenced Thursday
Greg Fertuck, who is guilty of the first-degree murder of his estranged wife, will face his sentencing hearing Thursday afternoon.