These are the weirdest intersections in Montreal, according to a traffic expert
Driving in and around Montreal can take a certain amount of finesse, knowledge and experience.
For instance, heading north on Saint-Laurent Boulevard and you may be surprised to find that it suddenly becomes a two-way street.
Cruising up De Lorimier Avenue on the left lane? Surprise, it's now an obligatory left turn onto Rachel Street.
Trying to turn left on René-Lévesque Boulevard? Good luck.
Traffic expert Rick Leckner says there's a plethora of odd intersections across the city.
Here are five he says are the weirdest:
Ville-Marie West (136) exit to A-15 (Decarie Expressway)
"Some of these things go back to the design but some of them are due to poor signage," said Leckner. "Ville-Marie West, getting off for what people normally call the Decarie Expressway...The signage is there, but there's a sign about a kilometre before that, that says Decarie, which is the old Decarie, and they could fix that but they refuse to, and people have unknowingly taken the wrong exit two years later."
The Quebec Transport Ministry explains signage standards dictate that highways are always indicated by their number and not their name.
"Here, the sign indicates the exit to Decarie Boulevard (municipal) and A-15 South," it notes. "The exit to A-15 North is the next one, so it's fully compliant."
Highway 20/Angrignon Boulevard from Saint-Jacques Street
"That is a horrible example of poor design. The fact that billions of dollars were spent to redesign Highway 20, [it] took years and years of traffic pain, and we're in a situation now, which is worse than it was before," said Leckner. "You've got four or five lanes heading west on Highway 20 the moment you dip down from the Turcot Interchange, and yet when you get to the Ville Saint-Pierre interchange, everything funnels into two lanes."
He points out the area boasts traffic jams at almost all hours of the day.
"It's just inexcusable," said Leckner. "After all that construction, after all that money, after all the inconvenience, and we ended up with a situation which is worse than it was."
The Quebec Transport Ministry explains, "the four lanes of the A-20 west split at Exit 63 into two lanes towards the Mercier Bridge and two lanes continuing west on the A-20."
It adds: "The Saint-Pierre interchange is scheduled for reconstruction as part of a major project currently under study, and its geometry will be reviewed."
Jean-Talon Street and Decarie Boulevard
"Within a one-block distance, you have cars getting off the northbound Decarie Expressway, trying to cut across four lanes to turn right onto Jean-Talon [Street]," explains Leckner. "Meanwhile, cars just ahead of that are cutting across lanes because there's so much traffic to get onto the Expressway."
He calls the area, which is under the jurisdiction of the City of Montreal, "a quick criss-cross of traffic...which the configuration simply cannot digest."
"Decarie Boulevard acts as a service road for the Decarie Expressway, resulting in high traffic volumes at intersections on the municipal network," explains Hugo Bourgoin, a media relations officer with the City of Montreal. "Managing these intersections, which are difficult for active transports to cross, remains a challenge."
Pare Street and Decarie Boulevard
"It is a very bad intersection, which not only affects Jean-Talon [Street] and Decarie [Boulevard] but affects everybody coming out of Côte Saint-Luc and Hampstead in the morning trying to cross Decarie and Vezina [Street], Plamondon [Avenue] and Van Horne [Avenue]," said Leckner. "It backs up so badly on Jean-Talon and Decarie; then along the service road, it blocks traffic trying to head north."
The City of Montreal notes there are plans to review the Namur-Hippodrome area to greatly "improve its user-friendliness and safety and make more room for active and public transportation."
L'Acadie Circle
"There's just too much criss-crossing, too many changes of lanes that are required," said Leckner. "Maybe they need to take a look at just, again, improving the signage because if you're on the service road or the Expressway, there are just too many choices to be made with too little advanced warning."
The Quebec Transport Ministry agrees that "this is a very busy area, with a high volume of traffic in a limited space. Signage is adapted accordingly and may require greater vigilance, as in any comparable area."
The ministry adds that since part of the area is under the City of Montreal's jurisdiction, "cities are free to adapt road design standards to their own context and needs."
Other odd intersections that made the shortlist?
- The entrance to the northbound Jacques-Cartier Bridge from the South Shore (with four possible lanes merging into one at the same time);
- The entrance to the southbound Decarie Expressway from Girouard Avenue (crossing incoming traffic to get onto the highway); and
- The ramp to Highway 15 North from Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard (must do a U-Turn).
How do we fix it?
Leckner says part of the problem is what he calls the Quebec transport ministry's "Bible."
"They just go by the guidelines. They don't think out of the box," he said, adding that lawmakers who live in Quebec City don't experience mobility issues in Montreal firsthand.
"Unfortunately, Transports Quebec has a record of not accepting responsibility and not being terribly willing to make changes," said Leckner. "With some minor changes, [things] could be a lot better, and more importantly, a lot safer, but they just refuse to do it."
Quebec's transport ministry defends itself, saying the standards "are the fruit of decades of experience and innovation."
"They represent the best way of doing things in the vast majority of cases, and serve as references for special cases where adapted solutions are required," the ministry tells CTV News.
The transport ministry explains that it follows strict guidelines when creating "safe and compliant road layouts."
Nevertheless, it notes it is open to adapting designs as needed, depending on individual cases.
"These standards were not drawn up to be imposed. They should be seen as a guide to ideal layouts," the ministry states. "Acquisitions, expropriations and relocation of utility equipment are among the elements to be considered, increasing the complexity of projects carried out in this type of [urban] environment."
The design of a roadway can be looked at if it has a high accident rate, the ministry adds.
"It will be evaluated as a priority and solutions will be found pending a complete redesign," it concludes.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vehicle supply building. Prices are going down. Is it time to buy a new car?
For the first time in years, car shoppers are having an easier time finding a deal as the auto industry bounces back from supply chain woes — and experts say the outlook could get even better.
Crew of NASA's earthbound simulated Mars habitat emerge after a year
The crew of a NASA mission to Mars emerged from their craft after a yearlong voyage that never left Earth.
Japan’s tourism tax sparks industry speculation in Canada
Japan has introduced a tourism tax for Mount Fuji, which has prompted some in Canada to wonder if our own tourist destinations like Niagara Falls and the Bay of Fundy could be potential options for our own tourism tax.
At Essence, Black Democrats rally behind Biden and talk up Kamala Harris
As U.S. President Joe Biden tries to revive his embattled reelection bid, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris led a parade of Black Democrats who warned Saturday that the threat of another Donald Trump presidency remains the most important calculation ahead of November.
Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver
A woman attending the Rolling Stones concert at BC Place died Friday night, police confirmed.
Jon Landau, Oscar-winning 'Titanic' and 'Avatar' producer, dies at 63
Jon Landau, an Oscar-winning producer who worked closely with director James Cameron on three of the biggest blockbusters of all time, 'Titanic' and two 'Avatar' films, has died. He was 63.
This Italian vacation hotspot is turning tourists away as it runs out of water
Set atop a hill on the Italian island of Sicily, Agrigento is a heritage tourist’s paradise. But the aqueduct, and others built in modern times, are running so dry that small hotels and guesthouses in the city and nearby coast are being forced to turn tourists away.
Russian-linked cybercampaigns put a bull's-eye on France. Their focus? The Olympics and elections
Photos of blood-red hands on a Holocaust memorial. Caskets at the Eiffel Tower. A fake French military recruitment drive calling for soldiers in Ukraine, and major French news sites improbably registered in an obscure Pacific territory, population 15,000.
Iran detains outspoken lawyer who criticized 2022 crackdown following Mahsa Amini's death
An outspoken Iranian lawyer who has publicly criticized how the government handled the 2022 protests has been arrested, state media reported Sunday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Stabbing in Mississauga school parking lot leaves woman dead; one person in custody
A woman is dead, and a man is in custody after a stabbing outside a school in Mississauga.
-
One person critically injured in Scarborough shooting
Toronto police say one person has been critically injured in a shooting in Scarborough.
-
Up to 7 teens with pellet guns shot at people at Woodbine Park: police
Multiple people have been shot by a group of teenagers with pellet guns at Woodbine Park, Toronto police say.
Ottawa
-
Off to cloudy, rainy day in Ottawa Sunday, here's how it feels
Sunday is going to be hot and humid with some clouds and showers in the capital.
-
Ottawa man using walker says apartment not accessible, with no answer in sight
An Ottawa man living in the city’s south-end says he’s struggling to get his walker through the front door of his apartment and wants the building’s owner to install an automatic door button.
-
28-year-old man killed in Westboro shooting Friday
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Friday in Westboro.
Atlantic
-
Cavendish Beach Music Festival continues rain or shine
The largest multi-day outdoor music festival in Atlantic Canada has officially kicked-off, with some of the biggest names in country music visiting our region.
-
Picture-perfect greens on display at Mactaquac as organizers prepare for PGA Tour Americas tournament
It's an orchestra of lawn trimmers, mowers and golf carts at Mactaquac Provincial Park as organizers prepare to welcome over 150 professional golfers to their greens for the PGA Tour Americas.
-
N.B. band records live album to continue family tradition of charity
Grand Theft Bus is recording a live album in Saint John, N.B., to raise money for a charity fund.
N.L.
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador premier takes aim at Ottawa over reopened cod fishery
Newfoundland and Labrador's Liberal premier is once again opposing a decision made by the federal Liberals — this time about the reopening of the province's commercial northern cod fishery.
Northern Ontario
-
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
-
Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
This year, only Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be saddling up for the event, while both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stay away.
London
-
On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
-
Lone driver taken to trauma centre following single-vehicle rollover
A driver has been taken to a trauma centre following a single-vehicle rollover in Elgin County.
-
Amid threat from Western University, protesters remove encampment after two months
After threats by Western University to dismantle before the end of the weekend, the pro-Palestine encampment on campus has come down.
Kitchener
-
Occupy UW agrees to end encampment, University of Waterloo to withdraw injunction
The pro-Palestinian encampment that's been on the University of Waterloo's campus for nearly two months is expected to be gone by Sunday evening.
-
Southwestern Ont. alpaca farmers call for more wool processing resources in province
Southwestern Ontario alpaca farmers are calling for more wool processing resources in the province.
-
How local alcohol businesses are reacting to LCBO strike
Locally-owned alcohol businesses are making adjustments to attract more customers while LCBO workers across the province are on strike.
Windsor
-
Harrow family of four died from gunshot wounds in case of intimate partner violence, OPP say
Investigators have determined that the deaths of four family members in Harrow in June were the result of intimate partner violence, with three dying from gunshot wounds and one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Local pizza maker nominated for world's 100 best wants Windsor 'at the table' with New York and Chicago pizza
After earning awards for Canada's best pizza chef in Canada and top-five positions in competitions across North America, Dean Litster is in the running to be recognized on an international stage.
-
Highway 77 in Leamington closed following collision
Highway 77 is closed between Mersea Road 5 and Mersea Road 6 in Leamington following a collision.
Barrie
-
Irish Mythen, Noah Cyrus headline Mariposa Day 2
The Irish-Canadian folk artist and Billy Ray Cyrus' youngest daughter take the stage Saturday night at the Mariposa Folk Festival.
-
Bradford African festival showcases culture, food, community
The African Experience welcomed hundreds to the Bradford West Gwillimbury Public Library for a celebration of Black and African culture.
-
Local great-grandmother celebrates 100th birthday
Mary Buratynsky celebrated her centurion birthday with family and friends in Springwater on Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
-
Woman dies at Rolling Stones concert in Vancouver
A woman attending the Rolling Stones concert at BC Place died Friday night, police confirmed.
-
Vancouver cooling centres opened as heat wave hits B.C.
Cooling centres in Vancouver opened Saturday as B.C. began to experience its first widespread heatwave of the summer.
Vancouver Island
-
Terrorism charges laid against B.C. woman who married ISIS fighter
A B.C. woman who was repatriated from a Syrian prison camp in 2022 has been arrested and charged with terrorism offences, police announced Saturday.
-
Whale researcher says orphan orca 'likely' seen off Vancouver Island at Friendly Cove
A killer whale calf whose struggle for survival captured international headlines when she became trapped in a Vancouver Island tidal lagoon earlier this year only to escape on her own has likely been spotted swimming further south along British Columbia's coast.
-
Kittens burned in Vancouver Island wildfire on the road to recovery
A litter of tiny kittens that were rescued in the aftermath of a wildfire on Vancouver Island last month are now recovering in foster care and will be up for adoption soon, the BC SPCA said in an update.
Winnipeg
-
Have you seen Johnny? WPS search for 24-year-old man
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding 24-year-old Johnny Arragutainaq.
-
The story behind a truck covered in teacups in Brandon
If you’re ever visiting Brandon, Man., you might want to pay a visit to Talia. She’s beautiful, delicate, and a true work of art.
-
Winnipeg man faces over 20 charges in stolen vehicle, property investigation
A Winnipeg man is facing more than 20 charges after an off-duty RCMP officer discovered a stolen vehicle parked in front of a home in the city’s Brooklands neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
Calgarians allowed to water by hand, some pools open as city eases outdoor restrictions
Calgary is easing outdoor water restrictions as the city continues work to help its water infrastructure recover following a major feeder main break.
-
Newly renamed 'Cowboys Park' in west downtown will host annual Stampede music festival
Calgary is renaming a popular park in the west end of downtown with the goal of revitalizing the area as an event space, to host an annual Stampede music festival and more.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS Why are Trudeau and Singh avoiding Stampede this year?
This year, only Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre will be saddling up for the event, while both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh will stay away.
Edmonton
-
2 firms offering auto insurance to pull out of Alberta market
Two insurance providers in Alberta have announced plans to stop offering automobile insurance to customers in the province.
-
Serious crash affects traffic on Highway 43 in Grande Prairie
Traffic on Highway 43 in Grande Prairie was affected by a serious crash Saturday afternoon.
-
Mill Creek pool rehabilitated and ready to reopen after 4 years
Mill Creek Pool will reopen Monday after more than four years.
Regina
-
Three people dead in 2 vehicle collision in Sask.
Three people are dead following a collision between a truck and a van on Highway 4 near Cochin, Sask. on Friday.
-
Woman and child killed and four injured in Sask. Highway 4 collision
Two people have died and four people were injured in a fatal collision on Highway 4 on Friday.
-
Car enthusiasts gather to bid on collector vehicles at annual weekend auction
Coast2Coast Collector Car Auctions held their fourth annual car auction event Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Woman and child killed and four injured in Sask. Highway 4 collision
Two people have died and four people were injured in a fatal collision on Highway 4 on Friday.
-
Three people dead in 2 vehicle collision in Sask.
Three people are dead following a collision between a truck and a van on Highway 4 near Cochin, Sask. on Friday.
-
Saskatoon man charged for leaving hate comments on woman’s obituary pleads guilty
The man who left hate comments on a murder victim’s online obituary has been sentenced.