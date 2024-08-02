Here are the weekend road closures for the Montreal area
Those driving in and around Montreal this weekend should note that some long-term closures remain in effect. Specifically, the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) remains closed.
It's important to note that multiple events are underway this weekend, including:
- Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau from Friday to Sunday.
- The Otakuthon anime convention at Palais des Congres from Friday to Sunday.
- The National Bank Open at IGA Stadium from Aug. 3 to 12.
In addition, the construction holiday comes to an end on Sunday.
Bonaventure Highway (A-10)
Until early September, the Bonaventure Highway east ramp to the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge is closed at exit 5.
Exit 5 is reserved exclusively for Nuns' Island residents.
One of two lanes will be closed on the Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard at Bonaventure Highway and Clément Bridge until early December.
Montreal
De Lorimier Avenue
In the Ville-Marie borough, De Lorimier Avenue northbound is partially closed, with one lane open until Friday, Aug. 9.
Rose-de-Lima Street
In the Southwest borough, Rose-de-Lima Street is closed long-term between Saint-Antoine and Saint-Jacques streets and the Rose-de-Lima / Saint-Jacques intersection is closed.
Airport drop off
There is a new express drop-off at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) at parking lots P4 and P10 every day from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A free shuttle service is every five minutes.
Route 132 / 138 (Kahnawake)
There is a long-term partial closure (one of two lanes) of the ramp leading from Route-138 West (coming from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Route-132 East (towards La Prairie) until Thursday, Sept. 5.
