MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Here are the weekend road closures for the Montreal area

    Road closed sign in Quebec. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Road closed sign in Quebec. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)
    Share

    Those driving in and around Montreal this weekend should note that some long-term closures remain in effect. Specifically, the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) remains closed.

    It's important to note that multiple events are underway this weekend, including:

    • Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau from Friday to Sunday.
    • The Otakuthon anime convention at Palais des Congres from Friday to Sunday.
    • The National Bank Open at IGA Stadium from Aug. 3 to 12.

    In addition, the construction holiday comes to an end on Sunday.

    Bonaventure Highway (A-10)

    Until early September, the Bonaventure Highway east ramp to the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge is closed at exit 5.

    Exit 5 is reserved exclusively for Nuns' Island residents.

    One of two lanes will be closed on the Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard at Bonaventure Highway and Clément Bridge until early December.

    Montreal

    De Lorimier Avenue

     In the Ville-Marie borough, De Lorimier Avenue northbound is partially closed, with one lane open until Friday, Aug. 9.

    Rose-de-Lima Street

     In the Southwest borough, Rose-de-Lima Street is closed long-term between Saint-Antoine and Saint-Jacques streets and the Rose-de-Lima / Saint-Jacques intersection is closed.

    Airport drop off

     There is a new express drop-off at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) at parking lots P4 and P10 every day from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A free shuttle service is every five minutes.

    Route 132 / 138 (Kahnawake)

     There is a long-term partial closure (one of two lanes) of the ramp leading from Route-138 West (coming from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Route-132 East (towards La Prairie) until Thursday, Sept. 5.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News