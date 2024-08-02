Here are the weekend road closures for the Montreal area

Those driving in and around Montreal this weekend should note that some long-term closures remain in effect. Specifically, the Bonaventure Highway (A-10) remains closed.

It's important to note that multiple events are underway this weekend, including:

Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau from Friday to Sunday.

The Otakuthon anime convention at Palais des Congres from Friday to Sunday.

The National Bank Open at IGA Stadium from Aug. 3 to 12.

In addition, the construction holiday comes to an end on Sunday.

Bonaventure Highway (A-10)

Until early September, the Bonaventure Highway east ramp to the Samuel-De Champlain Bridge is closed at exit 5.

Exit 5 is reserved exclusively for Nuns' Island residents.

One of two lanes will be closed on the Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard at Bonaventure Highway and Clément Bridge until early December.

Montreal

De Lorimier Avenue

In the Ville-Marie borough, De Lorimier Avenue northbound is partially closed, with one lane open until Friday, Aug. 9.

Rose-de-Lima Street

In the Southwest borough, Rose-de-Lima Street is closed long-term between Saint-Antoine and Saint-Jacques streets and the Rose-de-Lima / Saint-Jacques intersection is closed.

Airport drop off

There is a new express drop-off at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) at parking lots P4 and P10 every day from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. A free shuttle service is every five minutes.

Route 132 / 138 (Kahnawake)

There is a long-term partial closure (one of two lanes) of the ramp leading from Route-138 West (coming from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Route-132 East (towards La Prairie) until Thursday, Sept. 5.