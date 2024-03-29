Here are the Montreal-area road closures for the long weekend

Those wanting to drive in and around Montreal on the long weekend should be aware that certain closures are expected due to road work.

In particular, avoiding the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge between Montreal and Laval is a wise idea as it's closed in both directions.

Papienau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19)

Until Monday at midnight, the following closures are in effect:

Between Laval and Montreal (Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough), the north and south spans of the Papineau-Leblanc bridge (A-19).

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Highway 440 east and west entrance ramps for Highway 19 south.

The entrances to Saint-Martin, de la Concorde and Lévesque boulevards from Highway 19 south.

The Transport Ministery is reminding those driving to use alternate routes and plan to be on the road longer, particularly on Saturday night when the Montreal Canadiens play at the Bell Centre.

REM light rail line

On Saturday, REM (Réseau express métropolitain) service will be unavailable between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. due to a systems update. Buses will provide the service during this period.

Montreal

Papineau Avenue

In the Ville-Marie borough, one lane will be open in each direction on Papineau Avenue between René-Lévesque Boulevard and Sainte-Rose Street on Friday until 5 p.m.

Saint-Jacques Street

In the Ville-Marie borough, one lane will be open in each direction on Saint-Jacques Street between Mansfield Street and Robert-Bourassa Boulevard on Saturday (7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Sunday (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Monday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Lucien-L'Allier EXO station

Starting Monday, April 1, Lucien-L'Allier station will close for major work. The trains on lines 11 (Vaudreuil-Hudson), 12 (Saint-Jérôme) and 14 (Candiac) will no longer be running there while work is ongoing.

Laviolette Bridge (A-55) - Trois-Rivieres

Until Monday at 6:30 a.m., only one lane is open in each direction on the Laviolette Bridge (A-55) between Trois-Rivieres and Becancour.

All work is subject to cancellation due to weather or operational constraints.