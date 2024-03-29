Here are the Montreal-area road closures for the long weekend
Those wanting to drive in and around Montreal on the long weekend should be aware that certain closures are expected due to road work.
In particular, avoiding the Papineau-Leblanc Bridge between Montreal and Laval is a wise idea as it's closed in both directions.
Papienau-Leblanc Bridge (A-19)
Until Monday at midnight, the following closures are in effect:
- Between Laval and Montreal (Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough), the north and south spans of the Papineau-Leblanc bridge (A-19).
As a result, the following are default closures:
- The Highway 440 east and west entrance ramps for Highway 19 south.
- The entrances to Saint-Martin, de la Concorde and Lévesque boulevards from Highway 19 south.
The Transport Ministery is reminding those driving to use alternate routes and plan to be on the road longer, particularly on Saturday night when the Montreal Canadiens play at the Bell Centre.
REM light rail line
- On Saturday, REM (Réseau express métropolitain) service will be unavailable between 5:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. due to a systems update. Buses will provide the service during this period.
Montreal
Papineau Avenue
- In the Ville-Marie borough, one lane will be open in each direction on Papineau Avenue between René-Lévesque Boulevard and Sainte-Rose Street on Friday until 5 p.m.
Saint-Jacques Street
- In the Ville-Marie borough, one lane will be open in each direction on Saint-Jacques Street between Mansfield Street and Robert-Bourassa Boulevard on Saturday (7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Sunday (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) and Monday (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
Lucien-L'Allier EXO station
- Starting Monday, April 1, Lucien-L'Allier station will close for major work. The trains on lines 11 (Vaudreuil-Hudson), 12 (Saint-Jérôme) and 14 (Candiac) will no longer be running there while work is ongoing.
Laviolette Bridge (A-55) - Trois-Rivieres
- Until Monday at 6:30 a.m., only one lane is open in each direction on the Laviolette Bridge (A-55) between Trois-Rivieres and Becancour.
All work is subject to cancellation due to weather or operational constraints.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Snow-covered bodies of 2 men from Senegal found in New York woods near Canadian border
Two men from Senegal froze to death were found in the snow of a wooded area close to the Canadian border, New York state police said.
For years she thought her son had died of an overdose. The police video changed all that
Austin Hunter Turner died in 2017, on a night that his mother has rewound and replayed again and again, trying to make sense of what happened.
This historical tavern in Toronto is closing after nearly 200 years
An historic downtown Toronto bar is closing its doors next week after nearly 200 years in business.
Niagara Region 'proactively' declares state of emergency ahead of total solar eclipse
Niagara Region says it has declared a state of emergency 'out of an abundance of caution' as it prepares for an influx of visitors for next month’s total solar eclipse.
Ontario homeowner on the hook for $27,000 when contractor severed power line
An Ontario man who built a garage on his property has been locked in a battle with his electricity provider for a year and half over a severed power line.
Social media can alter children's brains and impact mental health: neuroscientist
Neuroscientist Emma Duerden says social media can alter children's brains and have negative impacts on their mental health.
Montreal doctors' breakthrough discovery about causes of cerebral palsy giving hope
A breakthrough discovery made by doctors at the Montreal Children's Hospital about the causes of cerebral palsy is giving new hope to one West Island family.
Feeling older than you are? It could be how you sleep
Not getting enough sleep may cause you to feel five to 10 years older than you really are, according to two new studies.
Edmonton broadcasting giant Bruce Hogle dead at 95
An Edmonton broadcasting pioneer has passed away.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Niagara Region 'proactively' declares state of emergency ahead of total solar eclipse
Niagara Region says it has declared a state of emergency 'out of an abundance of caution' as it prepares for an influx of visitors for next month’s total solar eclipse.
-
Police identify 39-year-old victim in fatal North York shooting
Police identified the 39-year-old victim in Thursday night’s fatal shooting in North York.
-
Ontario's top doctor calling for restrictions on legal substances, decriminalization
Ontario's top doctor is calling on the province to immediately enact policy that will restrict access to alcohol, vapes and cannabis as the number of people who have died or visited a hospital due to using multiple substances has spiked in recent years.
Ottawa
-
Single-vehicle collision leaves one man dead in Cumberland Friday morning
One man is confirmed dead after a fatal single-vehicle collision in the early hours of Friday morning in Cumberland, Ottawa Paramedics said.
-
OPP seize $7.5 million worth of drugs in eastern Ontario
The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says one person is facing multiple charges after a traffic complaint on Highway 17 in Head Clara Maria Township.
-
Here’s what you can do to add value to your home
If you’re thinking about selling your home, we have some tips for you to increase its value.
Atlantic
-
Amid rising holiday demand, Feed Nova Scotia advocates for accessible food options
Feed Nova Scotia says ahead of the Easter holiday, many individuals and families are facing food insecurity and festivities can amplify their struggles.
-
Saint John Police investigate after impersonation of peace officer
The Saint John Police Force are investigating a suspicious vehicle that was seen with a set of red and blue lights displayed in the windshield.
-
Gas prices drop across the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
N.L.
-
Gushue on world curling championship: 'I'm going into this like it could be the last'
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last.
-
Ukrainian child asylum seekers in St. John's get class of their own
Roughly 50 children will gather in a St. John’s classroom for the first time on Saturday for unique lessons on Ukrainian language, culture and history.
-
A tiny critter who could: Elusive Newfoundland Marten makes improbable comeback
Newfoundland’s unique version of the Pine Marten has grown out of its threatened designation.
Northern Ontario
-
For years she thought her son had died of an overdose. The police video changed all that
Austin Hunter Turner died in 2017, on a night that his mother has rewound and replayed again and again, trying to make sense of what happened.
-
Field, Ont., residents told to 'stay inside' as police searched for 'dangerous' suspects
A lot of concern and speculation is circulating in the small northern Ontario community of Field on Friday after a massive police search for "dangerous" suspects.
-
Toronto man, 21, charged with impaired driving after crashing in cottage country
Officers in the Parry Sound area started the long weekend with an early morning call about a single-vehicle crash Friday, Ontario Provincial Police say.
London
-
SIU probe deems OPP officer’s shot fired at man in Aylmer, Ont. to be reasonable
An investigation by the Ontario Special Investigations Unit has determined is was reasonable for a police officer to shoot her gun at a man in Aylmer, Ont.
-
Police canine helps nab robbery suspect
London police canine Hank is being credited with helping catch a robbery suspect.
-
OPP hoping to identify suspect in St. Patrick’s Day sex assault investigation
Provincial police officers are asking for the public’s help in a sexual assault investigation in Tillsonburg, Ont.
Kitchener
-
'A walk down nostalgia lane': Sonny's fish and chips return for one day only
It was a busy day at Morty's Pub on Good Friday, as people flocked to the Waterloo hot spot to get their fill of fish and chips.
-
From strangers to siblings: DNA testing unveils family connection and sparks musical collaboration
In a story of discovery and connection, two musicians from southern Ontario have found themselves not just united by music, but by blood, thanks to DNA testing.
-
'Enough is enough': Contractor calls out government for inaction of Dutchie’s non-payment
Another person has come forward claiming they were not paid what they were owed by Dutchie’s Fresh Market.
Windsor
-
Gate aims to deter partying at downtown parking lot
A city committee has backed a new gated entry for a downtown parking lot that has prompted partying complaints.
-
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market set to reopen
The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market is opening this weekend.
-
Car hits pole on Riverside Drive West
Windsor police responded to a crash on Riverside Drive West on Thursday night.
Barrie
-
Drysdale's Farm hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt
More than a hundred kids participated in Drysdale's annual Easter Egg hunt on Good Friday.
-
OPP seeking public assistance related to Wasaga Beach robbery
Huronia West OPP is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a Wasaga Beach robbery.
-
Barrie man charged with stunt driving on Highway 11
A driver has been charged after being clocked at almost twice the speed limit in the Township of Oro-Medonte on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver rapper falls on ice during Canucks game performance
The Vancouver Canucks weren’t the only ones who stumbled during Thursday night’s game against the Dallas Stars.
-
Saanich Peninsula chamber warns region will lose 27% of workers to 'discriminatory' housing policies
A Victoria-area business association says the region is at risk of losing more than a quarter of its workforce in the next 12 years unless local municipalities allow greater housing density to provide more affordable homes for workers.
-
Teen dead, 3 youths arrested after stabbing in Prince George, B.C.
A 17-year-old boy is dead and three youth suspects have been arrested after a stabbing in Prince George, B.C.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich Peninsula chamber warns region will lose 27% of workers to 'discriminatory' housing policies
A Victoria-area business association says the region is at risk of losing more than a quarter of its workforce in the next 12 years unless local municipalities allow greater housing density to provide more affordable homes for workers.
-
Easter weekend travellers facing long border waits, busy ferries
British Columbians travelling on the Easter long weekend faced long border waits and busy ferry sailings on Good Friday.
-
Teen dead, 3 youths arrested after stabbing in Prince George, B.C.
A 17-year-old boy is dead and three youth suspects have been arrested after a stabbing in Prince George, B.C.
Winnipeg
-
Hundreds mark Good Friday with Public Way of the Cross
Hundreds of community members marked Good Friday with the 35th annual Public Way of the Cross, presented by the Archdiocese of Winnipeg.
-
WFPS battle fires in William Whyte, Weston Shops neighbourhoods
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to calls on Selkirk Avenue and Keewatin Street just over six hours apart.
-
Parker Lands project back on the table after years of planning, delays
A housing development south of Winnipeg’s Grant Park neighbourhood is one step closer to reality after years of back-and-forth in city hall and court.
Calgary
-
Calgary police searching for man missing from Penbrooke Meadows for more than a week
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help finding a man who was last seen well over a week ago in Penbrooke Meadows.
-
Here's where Calgary ranks among Canada's trending summer travel destinations
Calgary is a top trending Canadian travel destination for those planning adventures for the summer, according to new flight data.
-
Easter egg hunt for dogs raises funds for canine charity
An Easter egg hunt held just outside of Calgary on Good Friday was not just for kids, but also for our furry friends.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton broadcasting giant Bruce Hogle dead at 95
An Edmonton broadcasting pioneer has passed away.
-
How a small fee helps support small business at new Manchester Square marketplace
A new store in Manchester Square is building up the small business community one shelf at a time.
-
Canada's coal exports up again in 2023 as government's promised ban elusive
Canadian exports of thermal coal increased another seven per cent last year, reaching the highest level in almost a decade.
Regina
-
Sask. mother claims ministry ignoring requests to remove black mold from social services home
A Saskatoon mother says the Ministry of Social Services ignored several requests to have black mold removed from her provincial housing corporation home.
-
Sask. RCMP advising drivers to check road conditions before venturing out
As more snow dumps on some parts of the province, Saskatchewan RCMP is reporting poor road conditions.
-
The eye in the sky: An inside look at Regina's police plane
CTV News recently got an inside look at the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Aerial Support Unit (ASU) during a fly along.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP advising drivers to check road conditions before venturing out
As more snow dumps on some parts of the province, Saskatchewan RCMP is reporting poor road conditions.
-
Saskatoon celebrates first-ever community feast and round dance
Heading to the Easter long weekend, the City of Saskatoon along with numerous partners hosted the very first community round dance and feast Thursday evening.
-
Hildebrand, Raiders take game one
The Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders kicked off their opening-round playoff series in Saskatoon, where Max Hildebrand’s 41 saves and a three-goal second period was enough for the Raiders to take game one.