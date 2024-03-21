Here are the major road closures in and around Montreal this weekend, Decarie South closures cancelled
Those planning on driving in and around Montreal this weekend should know that major closures are planned in several sections of the city.
The funeral for former prime minister Brian Mulroney will result in roads and parking being blocked in downtown Montreal.
The good news for motrists, however, is that planned work on the Decarie Expressway (A-15) South has been cancelled and the road will not be closed.
Decarie Expressway (A-15) South - WORK CANCELLED
Work that was originally planned for the Decarie Expressway (A-15) South between the Highway 40 interchange and the Jean Talon Street exit has been cancelled. As a result, the span of road will remain open all weekend.
Decarie Expressway (A-15) North
On Friday and Saturday, from midnight to 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- The Decarie Expressway (A-15) North between the Turcot and Décarie interchanges.
Decarie Expressway (A-15) North will be closed overnight from March 22 to 25, 2024.As a result, the following are default closures in the Turcot interchange:
- The Highway 20 East, Highway 15 North and Ville-Marie Expressway (R-136) ramps to the Decarie North.
- The Saint-Jacques Street entrance.
Turcot interchange overnight closures from March 22 to 24, 2024.
Decarie Boulevard
On Friday and Saturday, from midnight to 6 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Decarie Boulevard South between Côte-de-Liesse Road East (at the interchange) and the entrance to Jean-Talon Street.
Mulroney funeral
On Friday and Saturday there will be a series of parking restrictions and blocked roads until Saturday at 4 p.m.
Vehicles will not have access to the following on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.:
- René-Lévesque Boulevard from Côte du Beaver Hall and Jeanne-Mance Street.
- De Bleury Street from René-Levesque Boulevard West to Saint-Antoine Street West.
- Saint-Pierre Street from Saint-Antoine Street West and Notre-Dame Street.
Vehicles will not have access to these blocks on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Saint-Antoine Street West to the north.
- Saint-Laurent Boulevard to the east.
- Saint-Paul Street West to the south.
- Saint-Pierre Street to the east.
Laviolette Bridge / Highway 55 (Trois-Rivieres)
From Friday at 8 p.m. to Saturday at 11 a.m., and from Saturday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 6:30 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:
- Between Trois-Rivières and Bécancour, two of four lanes will be closed with one lane open in one direction.
Hickmore Street (Highway 520 sector)
- Work to rebuild the overpasses on Highway 520 (Côte-de-Liesse), above Hickmore Street, will resume on March 25. The work will continue until the end of 2024.
All work may be cancelled due to weather or operational constraints. For up-to-date road closures, visit Quebec511.info.
