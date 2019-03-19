

CTV Montreal





A Quebec Labour Tribunal has ordered Hema-Quebec drivers to go back to work and do their normal jobs after many of them failed to show up on Monday.

The decision was issued Monday night by a Quebec Labour Tribunal following a public hearing.

Earlier in the day Hema-Quebec requested the urgent hearing after the health service said that a group of unionized drivers had not shown up for work.

The Tribunal noted that this work stoppage resulted in the cancellation of two mobile blood drives to be held in Montreal and so affecting the state of the Quebec blood supply.

The Tribunal said this puts an essential service and the health and safety of the public at risk.

The Tribunal also said the strike was unlawful, and that if drivers don't obey its orders they be found in contempt of court.