Heavy snow and cold, ahead of spring break holiday in Quebec

For people planning ski vacations for their spring break holiday, the forecast will be music to their ears. Heavy snow and cold temperatures are expected heading into the spring break.

A Colorado low is expected to bring snow into Southern Quebec beginning late Wednesday night. Periods of steady snow are expected through early Friday morning. Montreal could see upwards of 15 centimetres with this low, while parts of Southern Ontario are bracing for a prolonged period of freezing rain.

Futurecast for Feb. 21, 2023. Futurecast for Feb. 21, 2023.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued winter storm watches and special weather statements across Southern Ontario warning of the messy mix of icy precipitation. Freezing rain and ice pellets could lead to hazardous winter travel conditions and power outages.

Weather watches and warnings for Feb. 21, 2023.

As the system departs, Southern Quebec will see temperatures drop. Daytime highs in Montreal will be in the minus double digits on Friday and Saturday, and the overnight low Friday night will be about 10 degrees below average. More snow is expected early next week as temperatures warm for the start of March.

Seven-day forecast starting Feb. 21, 2023.