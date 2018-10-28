

CTV Montreal





While dozens of protestors assembled outside of the Montreal Holocaust Museum, a handful of squad cars remained parked nearby to maintain control at the scene.

Community members - from Jewish and other cultural backgrounds - gathered in remembrance of the eight men and three women who were gunned down inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during worship services on Sunday.

Police have since arrested and laid charges against Robert Gregory Bowers, an outspoken antisemite who expressed a hatred of Jews on his social media accounts.

Sunday's gathering in Montreal drew activists and local politicians, including Liberal MP David Birnbaum, and Samer Mazjoub from the Canadian Muslim Association.

Premier Francois Legault tweeted out his condolences, urging Quebecers to "be united in the face of hate and racism."

Scène d’horreur à Pittsburgh. Au nom de tous les Québécois et Québécoises, nous offrons toutes nos sympathies et notre soutien aux familles et aux proches des victimes, de même qu’à la communauté juive de Pittsburgh. Soyons unis contre la haine et le racisme. #Pittsburgh — François Legault (@francoislegault) October 27, 2018

Mayor Valerie Plante also spoke out against Bowers' actions on her Twitter account, telling Montrealers "we cannot remain silent when terror and hate strike [sic] so close to us."

We cannot remain silent when terror and hatred strike so close to us. As Mayor of Montréal, I offer our sympathies to the city of Pittsburgh, to the families of the officers who put their lives at risk, and to the Jewish community which was directly attacked. We share your pain. — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 27, 2018

In light of Saturday's events, Montreal police say they are increasing patrols around Montreal's synagogues.

"The SPVM would like to offer support to [the Jewish community] following the incident that occurred in Pittsburgh," they said in a statement. "Although we are not aware of any direct or indirect threats in our jurisdiction at the this time, we wish to inform you that our patrol officers are vigilant and available."

