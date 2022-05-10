Hearings to save Hydro-Quebec project in Maine begin today

The Maine Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday afternoon from advocates and opponents of Hydro-Quebec's proposed interconnection line in the U.S. state.

The 336-kilometre project that would run through Quebec and Maine to deliver electricity to Massachusetts was rejected by 59 per cent of Maine citizens in a referendum last November.

The future of the project is now in the hands of the Maine Supreme Court, which will have to determine whether the referendum result is unconstitutional, as claimed by Hydro-Quebec and its partner, NECEC. Work has been suspended since mid-November.

Hydro-Quebec and NECEC believe the project, which began construction in early 2021, can be grandfathered in.

NECEC has already spent close to US$450 million, which represents 43 per cent of the anticipated costs, according to documents filed with the courts.

NECEC is contractually obligated to have the line completed by August 23, 2024, but could extend that deadline by one year for a penalty of US$10.9 million.

The project was originally scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

Despite the project's setbacks, Hydro-Quebec President and CEO Sophie Brochu still believes in its merits.

"There is a piece of line built, and I think there is a line that will be built," she said in a parliamentary committee last week.

If the Crown corporation fails to complete its project, Hydro-Quebec estimates it will have to record a $536 million charge to its bottom line, according to its annual report released in March.

The contract was also expected to generate nearly $20 billion in revenue over 20 years. It would reduce greenhouse gases by 3 million metric tons, the equivalent of taking 700,000 cars off the road.

The notice in the annual report does not take into account US$22.3 million in election spending, the equivalent of $28 million, by Hydro-Quebec, according to data from the Maine Ethics Commissioner.

In 2019, Hydro-Quebec also recorded a $46 million charge for abandoning the Northern Pass line project, which was to carry electricity from Quebec through New Hampshire to Massachusetts.

At the same time, the Maine Supreme Court will consider another case that is critical to the project. Permits for a 1.6 kilometer portion of the line are also being challenged.

A Maine Superior Court judge struck down the permits in question granted by the government in 2014.

The ruling is under appeal.