Hearings into a proposed law that would ban certain dog breeds in Quebec will begin on Tuesday with testimony from the sister of a woman whose death at the hands of an escaped pet sparked a province-wide debate on breed specific legislation.

Christiane Vadnais was mauled to death in June, 2016 by a neighbour’s dog that had gotten into her yard. Her death led to former Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre’s administration enacting a new bylaw targeting certain breeds of dog deemed dangerous. That bylaw has since been suspended by Mayor Valerie Plante and the city has held a series of public consultations as it looks to replace it.

Vadnais’ sister Lise is set to be among the first to speak to the National Assembly about Bill 128, legislation first introduced last spring that would ban certain breeds of dog province-wide. Vadnais had come among the prominent proponents of breed-specific legislation, saying the laws are necessary to keep Quebecers safe.

The law would ban American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers and bull terriers, Rottweilers, some crossbreeds and hybrids and dogs trained to “protect, guard, fight and attack,” though Quebec Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said the list could evolve in the future.

Also set to testify are members of the Quebec Order of Veterinarians, officials from the City of Laval and the Quebec Federation of Municipalities.