MONTREAL -- Last week, 95 per cent of Quebecers who were diagnosed with COVID-19 were not "adequately" vaccinated, Health Minister Christian Dubé reported Wednesday.

Specifically, 64.5 per cent were not vaccinated at all (or had received their first dose less than 14 days ago, so the vaccine was not providing maximum protection) and 31 per cent had only one injection.

Some required hospitalization. The proportion of those who were not adequately vaccinated was the same, at 95% during this period from June 27 to July 3.

The minister obtained these figures from the Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ).

This also means that only 5 oer cent of people diagnosed with COVID-19 that week received the two recommended doses.

"Faced with the variants, we must give ourselves the means to avoid hospitalizations and reconfinement," wrote the minister on his Twitter account Wednesday.

Mr. Dubé is scheduled to give an update on the vaccination campaign on Thursday at 1 p.m. On Monday, he had indicated that details would be given on the famous "vaccine test."

As of Tuesday, more than a third of Quebecers over the age of 12 had received their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 7, 2021.