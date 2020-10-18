Advertisement
'Health, education and justice systems, as they are currently designed, do not meet the needs of Indigenous peoples'
MONTREAL -- On September 28, an Atikamekw woman, a young mother of 7 children, died tragically at the CISSS de Lanaudière in Joliette.
In an environment where everyone should receive care, attention and compassion, Joyce Echaquan was a victim of racism, humiliation, violence and contempt from the very professionals who were responsible for her well-being and healing.
This event is, unfortunately, not an isolated incident. It is yet another manifestation of the systemic racism experienced by Indigenous peoples in Quebec.
As researchers, members of organizations and as Indigenous youth, we are connected by a deep sense of outrage and anger towards the systems and institutions that accept these discriminatory and violent acts through their silence or inaction.
Through the work we do, we wish to add our voices to those that have already risen up.
Why is it that Quebec's public institutions and services have provided no concerted and relevant action plans to counter systemic racism? And yet, this systemic racism has been exposed and denounced.
For too long, scientific research in Indigenous communities has been highlighting solid evidence of racism across the province.
As a collective, we have conducted multiple research studies in collaboration with Indigenous organizations that demonstrate that the health, education and justice systems, as they are currently designed, do not meet the needs of Indigenous peoples.
For the Youth Research Network Chair (which brings together researchers, youth and partners of Indigenous youth strategies), research must be respectful, inclusive, reciprocal, beneficial, open and transparent.
We call on the government to move in this direction and to adopt practices that value the dignity, skills and identity of Indigenous peoples.
Given that more than a quarter of Indigenous people in Québec are between the ages of 15 and 34, young people are at the centre of our concerns.
Society as a whole must therefore work to break this cycle of misunderstanding and racism in order to allow future generations to live in a fulfilling social environment free of violence such as that experienced by Ms. Echaquan and her family.
The Truth and Reconciliation Commission (2015), the National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (2019), and the Viens Commission on Relations between Indigenous Peoples and Certain Public Services in Quebec (2019) all point to systemic problems affecting the daily lives of Indigenous peoples.
They make recommendations to undertake a reconciliation process between Nations. And yet, the government remains inactive.
It is time to take action and engage today's society in a decolonizing process in order to provide culturally safe public services.
These concrete and relevant actions must be rooted in the expertise of First Peoples and reflect a collaborative partnership that has been well underway for decades by Indigenous peoples and their allies.
Together, we offer our most sincere condolences and support to the family of Joyce Echaquan and her community.
