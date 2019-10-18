MONTREAL--Health Canada is warning anyone who bought products from Vikings Nutrition in Montreal to stop using them.

The products, which are promoted to aid sexual enhancement, weight loss, and sleep, are labelled to contain a prescription medication, which could pose serious health risks for consumers.

“Prescription drugs must be sold under a prescription, under the advice and supervision of a health care professional because they are used to treat specific conditions and may cause serious side effects,” Health Canada stated.

The organization notes that it seized the unauthorized products directly from the company’s retail store.

The affected items include:

Adonis (exclusive male formula) for sexual enhancement: Labelled to contain yohimbe bark extract

Fade Out (redcon1) for sleep: Labelled to contain L-dopa

OctoSyne (high-performance fat burning formula) for weight loss: Labelled to contain yohimbine

Stimu-Up (thermax effect) for weight loss: Labelled to contain yohimbine

Thyrolan (metabolic optimizer) for weight loss: Labelled to contain yohimbine

Yohimbine is a prescription drug and should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional.

L-dopa, also known as levodopa, is a prescription drug that is combined with other drug ingredients in anti-Parkinson's medications.

“Selling of unauthorized health products in Canada is illegal. Health products that have not been authorized by Health Canada have not been assessed for safety, effectiveness and quality, and may pose serious health risks,” the organization said.

“Unauthorized health products may be contaminated, contain dangerous ingredients not listed on the label, or not contain the ingredient shown on the label.”

Anyone who has bought or used any of the affected products should stop using them immediately and consult a health care professional if they have any concerns.