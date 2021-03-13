MONTREAL -- Leadership of a Quebec union representing 60,000 workers in the healthcare and social services networks has voted in favour of presenting a strike proposal to its members.

The Alliance of Professional and Technical Staff in Health and Social Services voted in favour of a strike mandate lasting more than 10 days. A plan for the strike will be brought to membership at a general meeting.

The decision comes after a mediation process which the union said was bogged down by the provincial government's refusal to address working conditions.

“The proposals mentioned by spokespeople for the Treasury Board would constitute major setbacks, which would have the effect of increasing work overload and encouraging the exodus of our members in the public health and social services network,” said spokesperson Natacha Pelchat in a statement.

The union said its members will be called to vote on the strike mandate during general assemblies held after March 29.

The collective agreement for its members has been expired for over a year.

“We negotiated in good faith,” said Pelchat. “We worked in the pandemic, where we suspended the rights included in our employment contract. We have been holding the network up for years... to the detriment of our physical and mental health.”