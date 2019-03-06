Featured Video
Head of Surete du Quebec temporarily suspended; criminal investigation pending
Martin Prud'homme is the interim police chief of the city of Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 12:57PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 6, 2019 2:02PM EST
Martin Prud'homme, Director-General of the Surete du Quebec, has been temporarily relieved of his duties.
The one-time interim head of the Montreal Police, Prud'homme was suspended Wednesday in the wake of what Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault calls an "allegation relating to a criminal matter."
Guilbault also announced that Mario Bouchard will take over on an interim basis.
At Wednesday's press conference, Guilbault insisted that these are criminal allegations, not accusaiton.
Prud'homme has not been arrested or charged in any criminal matter, she explained, but did not disclose any further details about the investigation or infraction.
"Of course it's a delicate, complex situation," Guilbault said. "We especially want to avoid harming the investigation."
Prud'homme took up his duties at the Surete du Quebec in 2018, after briefly leading a clean-up of the SPVM.
The Bureau des Enquetes Independantes confirmed via a statement that they are launching a criminal investigation at the Public Security Minister's request.
No further details were released.
More to come.
Latest Montreal News
- PCO Clerk Michael Wernick testifies for 2nd time on SNC-Lavalin scandal
- Investigators erect command post after 26-year-old man shot, killed in Auteuil
- Longueuil police seek man who tried to steal idling car with three children inside
- Montreal woman refunded over $500 after Walmart gift cards are emptied
- Lasalle's cumbersome dirt pile slowly shrinking