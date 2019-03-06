

Martin Prud'homme, Director-General of the Surete du Quebec, has been temporarily relieved of his duties.

The one-time interim head of the Montreal Police, Prud'homme was suspended Wednesday in the wake of what Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault calls an "allegation relating to a criminal matter."

Guilbault also announced that Mario Bouchard will take over on an interim basis.

At Wednesday's press conference, Guilbault insisted that these are criminal allegations, not accusaiton.

Prud'homme has not been arrested or charged in any criminal matter, she explained, but did not disclose any further details about the investigation or infraction.

"Of course it's a delicate, complex situation," Guilbault said. "We especially want to avoid harming the investigation."

Prud'homme took up his duties at the Surete du Quebec in 2018, after briefly leading a clean-up of the SPVM.

The Bureau des Enquetes Independantes confirmed via a statement that they are launching a criminal investigation at the Public Security Minister's request.

No further details were released.

