Quebec City police say the weekend altercation at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre may be a hate-motivated incident.

Officers arrested a 47-year-old man Saturday after he allegedly punched a taxi driver outside the mosque, where six men were killed and a dozen others injured during evening prayers in January 2017.

Police initially said what took place was not a hate crime but now the force has altered its stance.

Quebec City police said what took place is not severe enough to be considered a hate crime under the criminal code, but it does appear to qualify as a "hate-motived incident."

Sandra Dion of Quebec City Police said police are still attempting to talk to the victim.

When Quebec City police arrived on the scene, the taxi driver who was hit was not there. We are still not in contact with this man and from what we have read in newspapers and the media this man does not wish to file a complaint. However we can still lodge a complaint based on the testimony of witnesses," said Dion.

The suspect was released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

The assault prompted several provincial ministers, including Premier Francois Legault, to state Sunday that "there is no link between Bill 21 and what happened in Quebec City."

Immigration and Diversity Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said he did not think there was any tension or division in Quebec because of legislation to ban the wearing of religious symbols by many civil servants, MNAs, and others.