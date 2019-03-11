

The Canadian Press





Quebec's Crown prosecutors' office and the provincial attorney general will appeal the sentence handed down to the gunman who killed six worshippers in a Quebec City mosque in January 2017.

The prosecutors and the attorney general filed their appeal Monday in Quebec City.

Alexandre Bissonnette was sentenced Feb. 8 to life behind bars without possibility of parole for at least 40 years.

In court documents filed Monday, the Crown and the attorney general are seeking the inadmissibility period to be raised to 50 years. At sentencing, the Crown had sought 150 years.

Lawyers for the gunman who killed six worshippers in a Quebec City mosque announced Friday they are also appealing the killer's sentence, seeking parole admissibility be set at 25 years.

The defence claims in its appeal motion that the 40-year sentence handed down to Bissonnette was cruel and unusual punishment.