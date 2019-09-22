

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News Montreal





Under a month after being dumped as the Liberal candidate in St. Leonard-St. Michel, Hassan Guillet will run as an independent.

He called the withdrawal of his candidacy one-sided in a news release and will hold a news conference Tuesday.

"The local and national situation has evolved rapidly since this one-sided resolution," wrote Guillet in a news release. "We have evaluated all our options and made the necessary decision to defend the cause of justice and democracy and continue to serve the citizens of St. Leonard and St. Michel."

In late August the Liberals withdrew Guillet after the Jewish advocacy group B'nai Brith found some of the candidate's old social media posts it described as anti-Semitic. In his place, the Liberals nominated city councillor Patricia Lattanzio, a member of Montreal's Italian community.

Guillet will clarify his position Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at 6058 Jean-Talon East in St. Leonard.

