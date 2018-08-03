

CTV Montreal





The mayor of the Villeray-St.Michel-Park Extension borough will be investigated by the city of Montreal following allegations of harassment in the workplace.

The allegations against Giuliana Fumagalli first came to light in May when a borough employee complained about her actions.

At the time Mayor Valerie Plante said after learning about the complaint she ordered Fumagalli to work from home and to avoid contact with the employee, although Fumagalli still had to attend borough and city council meetings.

Fumagalli and the employee were also instructed to attend mediation sessions.

Now Plante and the city's General Manager, Serge Lamontagne, said that the guidelines laid down by the mediator have not been followed, so they've instructed Montreal's Comptroller General, Yves Grimard, to investigate the workplace atmosphere in the Villeray-St.Michel-Park Extension borough.

Projet Montreal has also taken steps to boot Fumagalli from the party, and has already removed her from the party's caucus.

During Grimard's investigation Fumagalli will be given a workspace at Montreal's main city hall, since she cannot be in contact with borough employees. She remains mayor of the borough.