Borough mayor ordered to work from home over alleged on-the-job harassment
(Photo courtesy of Giuliana Fumagalli/Facebook)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 11:23AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 15, 2018 1:53PM EDT
Giuliana Fumagalli - the mayor of Villeray-St-Michel-Parc-Extension - has reportedly been ordered to work from home after allegations of harassment in the workplace surfaced last week.
According to an initial report by TVA, Fumgalli - a member of Projet Montreal - is under orders to work from home until further notice.
Mayor Valerie Plante said her administration became aware of the allegations late last week, and that a mediation process is underway.
The exact nature of the complaints against Fumagalli are unknown.
More to come.
Latest Montreal News
- Businessman Alexandre Taillefer takes the helm of Quebec Liberal campaign
- Borough mayor ordered to work from home over alleged on-the-job harassment
- Mayor Valerie Plante will lead economic mission to Japan in June
- Thirty school bus unions begin striking throughout Quebec
- Quebec restaurant owners want labour law reform to include tip-sharing mechanism