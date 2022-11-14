Hang a coat on a 'wall of kindness' for Montreal donation drive to pass on winter warmth

With brisk temperatures setting in and snow in the forecast, a new Montreal initiative has been launched to help provide warmth to people in need.

Two 'walls of kindness' bearing rows of hooks have been installed on street corners so that people can hang up coats they no longer need.

Staff from Renaissance, the non-profit organization that started the donation drive, will pick up the donated outerwear that collects on the walls every day and will deliver them all to the Old Brewery Mission on Dec 5.

Then, the coats will be distributed to clients who could urgently use an extra layer.

The drop-off points are located at the corners of Iberville and Masson Sts. and Sainte-Catherine St. East and Bourbonniere Ave.

The Old Brewery Mission's director of communications suggests that for those wondering what they can do to help others, and how they can make a difference, this is a simple but effective gesture.

"This is something very easy to do. Most of us have old winter coats at home. This is the base of people feeling warm and safe in the winter," Marie-Pier Therrien said.

The 'walls of kindness' concept was first established in the Middle East in 2015, according to Renaissance, and has spread around the world.

"That's something from the bottom of our hearts, to give something to others," said Eric St-Arnaud, renaissance CEO.

"It's an extension of our mission. Because people are giving and we do a partnership with the Old Brewery Mission, that already exists for a few years," he explained.

"Homelessness is an issue 365 days a year, but winter is a particularly difficult time because of the cold. This project will definitely help many people experiencing homelessness,” said James Hughes, the shelter's president.