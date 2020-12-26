MONTREAL -- Academy Award-winning screen star Halle Berry took to Instagram to bestow her own bit of adjudication of best in a particular category yesterday when she named the hot wings from Cunninghams Pub in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue on Montreal's West Island "some the best damn hot wings I've ever tasted."

"I am eating one of my favourite things, and that is the hot wing," she says to open her post on Christmas Day. "There is no food I love more than a good-hot-wing."

Berry then says that when working on the film Moonfall in Montreal, she and stunt coordinator Patrick Kerton were chatting about food, and Kerton said, Cunninghams Pub's wings were the best in the city.

"I was like, 'What? That is a big statement,'" said Berry. "I said, 'Well okay. If you've got the best hot wings in all of Montreal, then I'm going to need to try that because I am the best connoisseur in Montreal of hot wings right now so let me try them."

It seems Kerton has been a fan of the wings for a while. He posted an Instagram photo in 2018 with a tray of Cunninghams wings while he was on the set of X-Men: Dark Pheonix.

Kerton, Berry said, was not lying.

"Patrick was telling the damn truth," she said. "He does have some the best damn hot wings I've ever tasted in my whole life, and I know about the hot wings."

Cunninghams, like all restaurants and pubs on the island, is closed due to COVID-19 restrictions but is open for delivery or pickup.

"If you're within 100 miles of Montreal, please go try Cunninghams," said Berry. "Do yourself a favour."

Moonfall is scheduled for release in 2021.