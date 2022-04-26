Habs star Carey Price to travel to New York to meet with doctor who operated on him

Habs goalie Carey Price will accompany the Montreal Canadiens to New York, but with the goal of meeting with the doctor who operated on his knee last summer.

Interim head coach Martin St. Louis said Sunday that Price needed rest.

Price played four games in nine days upon his return to action. After allowing two goals against the New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild, he conceded six goals in back-to-back starts for the first time in his career against the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators.

The team said Price will undergo a medical follow-up in New York. His condition will be re-evaluated on a daily basis.

Price underwent surgery on July 23. The 34-year-old goaltender was initially expected to be back in time for the start of the season on Oct. 13.

However, the Tricolore announced on Oct. 7 that Price had enrolled in the NHL and NHL Players' Association's Player Assistance Program and would be out for at least 30 days.

He later admitted that he had made the decision in order to deal with a substance abuse problem.

Upon his return to the team's roster in early November, Price had to begin rehab again. His fitness program was then interrupted in early 2022 when the team was affected by an outbreak of COVID-19.

Price had to take another step back in March due to another illness. He finally made his return to action on April 15.

A first-round pick of the Canadiens in 2005, fifth overall, Price has a career record of 360-261-79 with a 2.51 GAA and .917 save percentage. His 360 career wins rank first in team history.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 26, 2022.