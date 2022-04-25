Habs nominate Carey Price for Bill Masterton Trophy

Goalie Carey Price is the Montreal Canadiens' nominee for the Bill Masterton Trophy.

The honour is awarded to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to his sport.

Price underwent knee surgery in July last year and was expected to be back on the ice for the start of the season on Oct. 13.

However, his rehab took longer than expected and the 34-year-old veteran wasn't able to make his first appearance until April 15.

Shortly before the season started, Price enrolled in the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program, which meant a minimum 30-day absence. He later revealed that he made this decision to deal with a substance abuse problem.

When he returned to the team's roster in early November, he started his rehabilitation again -- which was then interrupted in early 2022 when the team was affected by an outbreak of COVID-19.

Price said on Jan. 31 that he hoped to return to play by the end of the season but admitted there was a possibility his career could be in jeopardy.