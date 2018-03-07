

The Canadian Press





The Montreal Canadiens inked forwards Will Bitten and Michael Pezzetta to entry-level deals on Wednesday.

Both three-year contracts come into effect in the 2018-19 season.

Bitten was selected in the third round, seventieth overall, in the 2016 NHL entry draft. The 19-year-old is currently playing in his fourth year in the Ontario Hockey League. The Ottawa native has posted 61 points, including 19 goals in 58 games with the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Pezzetta, also 19, was taken in the fifth round in the 2017 draft.

The Torontonian was named captain of the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves at the start of the season but was traded to the Sarnia Sting in January.

Pezzetta has 22 goals and 28 assists in 58 games.