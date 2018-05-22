Habs sign backup goalie Niemi to one-year deal
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Antti Niemi pulls up his helmet during a time out against the Colorado Avalanche in the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018 11:28AM EDT
The Montreal Canadiens have signed backup goaltender Antti Niemi.
The club announced Tuesday that Niemi has agreed to a one-year, $950,000 deal. The Finnish netminder was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
Last season, the 34-year-old went 7-9-4 in 24 games with the Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers.
The Canadiens claimed Niemi off waivers from Florida on Nov. 14, 2017
